Jets QB Zach Wilson undergoes successful knee surgery; OT Mekhi Becton placed on injured reserve

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson is recovering nicely and still has an outside shot to play in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, per a source informed of the situation.

There were no surprises during surgery, Rapoport added.

Wilson went down Friday during the Jets' preseason game versus the Philadelphia Eagles with a non-contact injury. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear, requiring arthroscopic surgery. The initial timeline was a 2-to-4 week recovery period, barring any unforeseen issues during surgery.

With Wilson coming out clean following the meniscus trim, he still has a chance to return before the season kicks off. Of course, the Jets will be cautious with their young QB until he's 100 percent.

In the meantime, Joe Flacco will lead the first-team offense in Wilson's stead. The veteran impressed reporters in practice on Tuesday, with several suggesting it was the best the offense has looked all offseason.

If Wilson isn't fully recovered for Week 1, Flacco would be in line to start against his former Ravens squad.