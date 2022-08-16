Around the NFL

Jets QB Zach Wilson undergoes successful knee surgery; OT Mekhi Becton placed on injured reserve

Published: Aug 16, 2022 at 03:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson is recovering nicely and still has an outside shot to play in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, per a source informed of the situation.

There were no surprises during surgery, Rapoport added.

Wilson went down Friday during the Jets' preseason game versus the Philadelphia Eagles with a non-contact injury. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear, requiring arthroscopic surgery. The initial timeline was a 2-to-4 week recovery period, barring any unforeseen issues during surgery.

With Wilson coming out clean following the meniscus trim, he still has a chance to return before the season kicks off. Of course, the Jets will be cautious with their young QB until he's 100 percent.

In the meantime, Joe Flacco will lead the first-team offense in Wilson's stead. The veteran impressed reporters in practice on Tuesday, with several suggesting it was the best the offense has looked all offseason.

If Wilson isn't fully recovered for Week 1, Flacco would be in line to start against his former Ravens squad.

In other Jets news, the team officially placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve on Tuesday, officially ending his season. Becton suffered a fractured kneecap earlier this month and will undergo surgery within the week, per Rapoport.

Related Content

news

Antonio Gibson on uncertain footing as Commanders' starting RB after fumbling in preseason opener

Antonio Gibson, the penciled-in starter entering 2022 camp, struggled in the Commanders' preseason opener, gaining two yards on four carries and fumbling once. The turnover appears to have lingered in the minds of his coaches, who emphasized that there's always competition at the RB position.

news

Browns center Nick Harris (knee) placed on injured reserve, ending his 2022 season

The Browns have placed starting center Nick Harris (knee) on injured reserve, effectively ending his season.

news

Justin Simmons believes Broncos are fit for competitive AFC West: 'I like our chances to host playoff games'

With a new coaching staff and quarterback Russell Wilson, Broncos safety Justin Simmons said Tuesday on "Good Morning Football" that he likes Denver's chances of ending the streak of postseason futility.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 16

Patriots CB Joejuan Williams suffered a shoulder injury that will knock him out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Tuesday.

news

Lions CB Jeff Okudah has 'encouraging' performance in preseason opener

Dan Campbell said Monday he liked what he saw from Lions CB Jeff Okudah, who is looking to get back on track following an Achilles injury that marred his second season in 2021.

news

Steelers' Diontae Johnson on rookie WR George Pickens: 'He's a freak. That's a special talent'

The hype surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers second-round receiver George Pickens continues to build after his sterling performance in the preseason opener. Fellow WR Diontae Johnson is among those impressed, recently referring to Pickens a "freak."

news

Reunion in Tampa: Buccaneers signing veteran edge rusher Carl Nassib

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing edge rusher Carl Nassib, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Tom Brady, John Elway and Aaron Rodgers among 100 players in inaugural California High School Football Hall of Fame class

There has been an abundance of California prep stars who have gone on to celebrated NFL careers and many of them were recognized Monday when the 100-player inaugural class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame. John Elway (Granada Hills), John Lynch (Torrey Pines), Marcus Allen (Lincoln), Ronnie Lott (Eisenhower) and Anthony Munoz (Chaffey) were among the 29 Pro Football Hall of Famers on the list, according to NFL Research.

news

Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi

The Eagles have traded J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters (ACL) activated off PUP list

Ravens CB Marcus Peters returned to practice less than one year removed from a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season before it began.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15

The Broncos are signing veteran LB Joe Schobert to help fill the void created by an injury to Jonas Griffith, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW