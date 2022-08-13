Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) diagnosed with bone bruise, meniscus tear; status for Week 1 in question

Zach Wilson will be on the mend to start the 2022 season, but a worst-case scenario has been avoided.

The Jets quarterback was diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his knee following an MRI on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero added that there is no additional ligament damage to Wilson's knee.

Pelissero reported Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery, but there is no firm date yet for the procedure. Wilson's status for Week 1 is in question because of the knee injury, per Pelissero.

Wilson suffered the knee injury in the first quarter of the Jets' preseason win over the Eagles on Friday night. The second-year QB came up limping after making an awkward cut to end a 7-yard run. Considering Wilson wasn't touched by a defender on the play, the non-contact injury brought fears of the worst in New York.

Should Wilson be unable to recover in time for Sept. 11's season opener, Mike White and Joe Flacco are options to get the start. If Flacco gets the nod, the veteran backup would face his former team as the Jets host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Saturday's news can be viewed as a sigh of relief for the Jets, but Wilson's injury continues a troubling start to the 2022 season for Gang Green. Mekhi Becton, the Jets' 11th overall pick in 2020, was ruled out for the season this past week after suffering a fractured knee cap.