Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury after he scrambled and made an awkward cut.

Wilson, who was not contacted on the play, came up limping, seemingly favoring his right leg, and left for the locker room. He was replaced by backup QB Mike White.

The Jets later ruled Wilson questionable to return with a knee injury.

It would be surprising to see Wilson come back into the game, and the Jets take further risk in preseason action with their QB of the future. The team is already reeling from former first-round pick Mekhi Becton likely being lost for the year with a fractured kneecap.

Wilson, the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick, is entering his second season with the Jets.