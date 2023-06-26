2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

PICK: Buffalo Bills





Look, while the pain of losing four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s likely isn't nearly as intense as it once was, it still seems to linger as a reminder of what Buffalo failed to accomplish. And with each year that passes in which the Chiefs or Bengals prevent the Bills from reaching the Super Bowl, one can sense that same gloomy cloud of dread creeping closer. Watching Josh Allen develop into a star has given Buffalo reason to hope for the first time since Jim Kelly (and Frank Reich, or maybe even Doug Flutie) was back there slinging the rock, but we are in an era of visible title windows, and it figures to become increasingly difficult to keep the Bills' window open. Buffalo believes this team is good enough to win a Lombardi Trophy, which would also bury the heartbreak of the '90s once and for all. Bottom line: The Bills would do well to get over the hump before their new stadium opens, and there's no better time than 2023.