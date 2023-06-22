2023 NFL season: How will touches shake out within crowded position groups?

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., De'Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin





I reserve the right to amend this if Dalvin Cook ends up in Miami. But if he doesn't, the Dolphins likely will be leaning on a pair of veterans in the backfield, while one intriguing rookie could crash the party.





As things stand now, Raheem Mostert is coming off a season in which he led all Miami players with 212 touches, though he and Jeff Wilson Jr. virtually split the workload after Wilson came on board via midseason trade. Mostert and Wilson were both healthy for seven games last season (Weeks 9-10, 13-14, 16-18), and Mostert started all of them but had slightly lower numbers than Wilson in carries, rushing yards, rushing average, receiving average and total snaps.





Third-round pick De'Von Achane, meanwhile, averaged 6.8 yards per touch in college and is a blur. Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin also are on the roster.





If I had to guess now, with Cook out of the picture, the Dolphins might end up with something of a 40-40-10-5-5 split, with Mostert and Wilson earning the majority of touches, Achane chipping in as a speed complement (possibly mostly as a receiver) and the others rounding out the mix.