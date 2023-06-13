Around the NFL

Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham trying to follow Julian Edelman path from QB to WR

Published: Jun 13, 2023 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Malik Cunningham is attempting to replicate Julian Edelman's transition from quarterback to wide receiver with the New England Patriots.

The former Louisville quarterback signed with the Pats as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has reportedly impressed coaches with his early-stage development as a wideout.

"I've never ran a route ever in my life," Cunningham said Monday, via Mass Live. "It's definitely different, but the quarterback is still in me so it's kind of learning as we go. Just trying to get better each and every day, so that's been the task. Trying to focus on the details at the receiver standpoint -- alignment, assignment and knowing what to do."

Related Links

Cunningham followed Lamar Jackson at Louisville, throwing for 9,660 yards and 70 touchdowns with 29 interceptions across five seasons and 47 starts, including a 2,941-yard campaign in 2021. The dual-threat also rushed for 3,179 yards and 50 additional scores.

Cunningham had hoped to be drafted as a QB but told teams he was willing to move to receiver. According to Cunningham, the Patriots were the only club he worked out for during the 2023 draft process to put him through receiver drills. When the selection process was completed without his name called, the 24-year-old was offered a chance to join the Pats to compete for a WR spot.

New Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien showed Cunningham tape of Edelman -- the Kent State QB who famously turned into a pivotal playmaking wideout for Super Bowl runs -- to show the transition is possible.

"Just the culture and the Julian Edelman stories -- the guys that played quarterback in college and moved over to receiver," Cunningham said of why he chose New England. "Seeing those guys do it and I know -- not that I'm more athletic than those guys, but we're all on the same level, so I feel like I can do it."

Even in a wideout crew in need of aid, Cunningham is a likely practice squad candidate. Going from QB to WR, he'd ideally be able to transition away from the spotlight. First, however, he needs to continue to turn heads and show progress during training camp and the preseason later this summer.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Jonah Williams backing off trade request, 'stoked' ahead of RT move: 'I'm going to crush it'

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams has backed off his trade request and is now excited about his move to the right side of the line.

news

Eagles' Darius Slay details 'cordial' Matt Patricia reunion: 'It's another day at the office'

When the Philadelphia Eagles added Matt Patricia to their coaching staff, one of the first questions was what cornerback Darius Slay thought about the move. Asked Monday about the relationship, Slay said things have been "cordial."

news

Lions LB coach says first-rounder Jack Campbell no lock to start in rookie season

The Detroit Lions drafted Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell No. 18 overall, viewing him as a ready-to-play rookie. However, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard noted Monday the assumption Campbell will walk into the Week 1 starting gig is wrong-headed.

news

NFL community reacts to Denver Nuggets winning NBA Finals

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The Nuggets received congratulations from their Mile High neighbors, the Denver Broncos, after their dominant and historic run, along with other members of the NFL community.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan tabs 'slow, right decisions' as 'Kirk Cousins'

Speaking recently at the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit to a band of fellow pass rushers, Saints DE Cameron Jordan commended quick action on the field over slow and cautionary thinking. In doing so, he quipped about Vikings QB Kirk Cousins' decision-making quickness or lack thereof.

news

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown aims 'to prove that I can be the guy' in 2023

With DeAndre Hopkins gone, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would seem to be the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for the Cardinals, but he's adamant about proving it in 2023.

news

Ex-Jaguars, Jets RB James Robinson released by Patriots less than three months after signing

James Robinson's journey in New England is over after fewer than three months. The Patriots have waived the running back, according to the NFL's official transaction wire on Monday.

news

HC Bill Belichick mum on DeAndre Hopkins, whom Mac Jones would 'love to have' on Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick didn't offer much in regard to his thoughts on potentially adding WR DeAndre Hopkins, but QB Mac Jones said New England would "love to have him."

news

Browns unveil new 'dawg' logo decided by fans, players

The Cleveland Browns on Monday revealed their new "dawg" logo, as selected by the team's fans and players.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, June 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Danielle Hunter plans to skip mandatory minicamp as Vikings field trade calls

Danielle Hunter is officially a minicamp holdout. Hunter plans to skip the Vikings' mandatory minicamp this week as the sides haven't seen eye to eye regarding his contract situation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More