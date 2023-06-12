Ex-Jaguars, Jets RB James Robinson released by Patriots less than three months after signing

Robinson joined New England in March after an unsuccessful 2022 season split between the Jaguars and Jets, in which he rushed for 425 yards and three touchdowns on 110 attempts in 11 games (five starts).

Robinson's move to New York came on the heels of rookie Breece Hall's season-ending knee injury, and although he'd found success early in his time in Jacksonville, Robinson wasn't able to make a notable difference with the Jets, receiving just 29 carries over four games and gaining a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt.

Robinson's career in the NFL began as an undrafted free agent who shocked the NFL world by performing well enough in the 2020 preseason to prompt the Jaguars to release Leonard Fournette and proceed with the Illinois State product. Their decision appeared to be wise, as Robinson gained 1,070 rushing yards, added 344 receiving yards and scored 10 total touchdowns (seven rushing, three receiving) as a rookie. 2021 wasn't as kind to Robinson, though, as he tore his Achilles in late December. Robinson finished that season with 767 yards and eight touchdowns.

Less than a year later, Jacksonville had seen enough from a recovering Robinson and his replacement, former Clemson star Travis Etienne, to move on from the former, sending him to the Jets in Oct. 2022.