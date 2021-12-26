Jaguars RB James Robinson suffers torn Achilles vs. Jets

Around the NFL

The Jaguars already suffered another loss Sunday, this time in the form of their best offensive player.

James Robinson exited in the first quarter versus the Jets and was quickly ruled out with an Achilles injury. The initial diagnosis is that the standout running back suffered a tear and will have an MRI to determine the severity of it, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Robinson was lined up in the backfield when he crumbled to the ground without contact on a play that went for a 6-yard run by Tavon Austin. Robinson managed to walk off the field under his own power but was carted to the locker room.

Jacksonville's bell-cow back had rushed three times for 10 yards. He came into the weekend leading the Jags in rushing (757 yards), and third in receiving (31 catches) with a team-best eight touchdowns.

Dare Ogunbowale figures to carry the bulk of the rushing load for the Jags moving forward.

