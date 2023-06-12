HC Bill Belichick mum on DeAndre Hopkins, whom Mac Jones would 'love to have' on Patriots

Quarterback Mac Jones, on the other hand, at least allowed himself to dream of a future spent with Hopkins.

"Yeah, I think that's definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre's a great player," Jones said. "I mean, you watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he's done a great job. Obviously, we'd love to have him, but we do have a great group of guys, and we just know that we want to win, and I know that all the guys feel the same way. But I've been really pleased with all the playmakers we have on our team.

"We've come out here and really bought into the system, and that'll really show in training camp and preseason. Sometimes it's hard to show that out here, but I've been really pleased with the tight ends, running backs and all the receivers, the young guys, the old guys, like D.P. (DeVante Parker) and everybody. So we have a good group and definitely feel like we just need to keep growing together, and whoever's in that room, we're gonna try and dominate together."

New England hasn't been a team that has actively pursued a big name at the position in the last decade, not since the days of Randy Moss and Wes Welker. The Patriots have instead relied on the likes of lesser-known pass-catchers like Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Damiere Byrd.

The Patriots have reason to temper expectations and avoid taking big swings at the position. Their last high draft pick at receiver, Arizona State's N'Keal Harry (the 32nd overall choice in the 2019 draft), only tallied 57 catches, 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Patriots before he was traded to Chicago.

New England made minor waves last offseason when they acquired former Dolphins top pick Parker via trade. Parker finished with 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with the Patriots, a campaign marred by offensive inconsistencies that led to the removal of Matt Patricia, the Patriots' de facto offensive coordinator in 2022.