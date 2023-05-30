Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson 'would love' to have free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins sign with Browns

Published: May 30, 2023 at 02:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

DeAndre Hopkins' release on Friday provided fresh fuel for the NFL's summer speculation carousel, which had admittedly started to run out of steam late last week.

The holiday weekend included plenty of discussions revolving around Hopkins' next destination. Count Cleveland -- home of former Hopkins teammate Deshaun Watson -- as one of the potential landing spots for the All-Pro receiver.

Hopkins has been atop the wishlist of Browns fans since late February, when the arrival of a new regime called his future in Arizona into question. As time eventually proved, a Hopkins trade didn't make sense for Cleveland, or any other club.

Now that he's available as a free agent, though, folks in Northeast Ohio have revived their campaign to bring him to the Browns. Count Watson among them.

Related Links

"Well, me and D-Hop, we just naturally talk," Watson said on Tuesday during an appearance at the Browns' annual charity golf outing, per the Orange and Brown Report. "We been talking since the Houston days. And then also whenever he left for Arizona, we were always talking, so he's always been a brother of mine since I was coming out of high school. Our connection, our relationship has always been great.

"I know there's a lot of things swirling around in the media of him possibly coming to Cleveland. For me, my answer to that is of course we would love to have him. He knows that. We had a lot of connections. But that's kind of out of my range of things of kind of coordinating things. All I can do is make a call and see what happens and let A.B. (general manager Andrew Berry) do the rest."

Adding Hopkins doesn't make the most sense as it pertains to roster construction and salary cap management for the Browns. Cleveland has $6.9 million available in remaining cap space, per Over The Cap, which isn't much, but is more than what the Bills and Chiefs can currently use to add the veteran receiver.

The Browns also don't have as much of a need at the position as they did in March. Cleveland acquired former Jets second-round pick Elijah Moore via trade, signed veteran Marquise Goodwin and drafted Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman in April, filling out a room that will see at least a few receivers battling for roster spots in August.

Adding Hopkins to that group would improve a corps that already includes Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but the price has to be right. Hopkins is seemingly aware of how the financial aspect could complicate matters, hiring agent Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports to represent him after previously representing himself, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski predictably tap-danced around the topic when asked about it Tuesday, telling reporters he was happy with who is already on the Browns' roster.

"I really, really like our wide receiver room," Stefanski said, per Cleveland.com. "I love the guys that are in there. Andrew and his crew are always looking at every avenue and that type of thing. I won't comment specifically on the player, other than to say I really like our roster."

Stefansi is understandably playing it safe. Adding Hopkins would raise the ceiling of an offense that is expected to be better through the air than it was in 2022, a truncated season in which Watson didn't debut until Week 13 after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

Plenty of suitors are expected to be lining up for meetings with Hopkins, who has six 1,000-yard seasons to his name in his 10-year NFL career. We'll see if Watson's presence in Cleveland gives the Browns a legitimate chance -- if they even want one.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson being cautious with Calvin Ridley in OTAs: 'Just want to be careful with him'

The Jacksonville Jaguars have big plans for Calvin Ridley in 2023, but after the wideout missed all of the 2022 campaign, the club is easing him back into offseason workouts.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens sets Year 2 goal to make Pro Bowl: I feel like last year 'I got snubbed'

George Pickens enjoyed a solid rookie campaign, but the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is ready to make a second-year leap after feeling snubbed from the Pro Bowl during his first time around.

news

CB Xavien Howard on Dolphins' skill players: 'Man, it's like a race car game'

The Miami Dolphins already boasted speed at receiver with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, two of the fastest players in the NFL. Then the Fins went out and drafted running back Devon Achane, who blazed a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Safety Tracy Walker III (Achilles) ready to get back on the field in 2023 as part of bolstered Lions secondary

Seven months removed from the Achilles tear he suffered in just Week 3 of last season, Lions safety Tracy Walker III is ecstatic to be back on the field for Detroit's offseason team activities, and ready to get back to work.

news

Browns DE Za'Darius Smith, S Juan Thornhill want to win 'a ring' for Cleveland

With defensive back Juan Thornhill and Za'Darius Smith joining the Browns this offseason, the newcomers want to win "a ring" for Cleveland in 2023.

news

NFL community observes Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin still plans to run it back: 'I'm not fair catching' anything

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin is hoping to electrify audiences again in his second year, both when he chooses to forgo fair catches and in a potentially expanded role in the team's offense.

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin feels his explosiveness is coming back in second offseason post-ACL injury

Chris Godwin rebounded from an ACL injury to finish 2022 with 1,000-plus receiving yards. But while his numbers were strong last year, Godwin said this week that he's only just now starting to feel like his pre-injury self again.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones having fun working with TE Darren Waller: 'He's just an impressive athlete'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is preparing for the season, and that includes working with new addition tight end Darren Waller. "He's just an impressive athlete," Jones said.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo needed waiver in contract or would have failed his physical

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a waiver added to his contract prior to his signing in March, without which he would not have passed his physical due to a left foot injury that necessitated surgery.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More