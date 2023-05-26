DeAndre Hopkins landing spots: Bills, Chiefs, Lions among best NFL team fits for free-agent receiver

I have Buffalo as the favorite in the race for Hopkins because of the team's status as a contender and the continued need for a consistent threat opposite Stefon Diggs. Though the salary cap is often proven to be more of an annoyance that can be manipulated than a firm deterrent, it could be somewhat of an issue in this case. Buffalo has just $1.5 million in available space right now, according to Over The Cap. Still, if the Bills truly want to add Hopkins, they can probably find a way to make it work.





In the Bills, Hopkins would have a big-armed quarterback capable of capitalizing on the receivers' big-play ability. The question is, just how many big plays does Hopkins have left in him? After eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving in six of his first eight NFL seasons, he fell short in each of the past two years due to health issues and a suspension. That said, he could find the going much easier playing in an offense that features Diggs -- who would draw some of the defensive attention away from Hopkins -- and is quarterbacked by Josh Allen. He'd also have to prepare to play in the elements, though, which will be a factor in the crucial late-season games that could decide the AFC East race.





The chance to chase a ring has to be alluring to Hopkins, especially coming off a 4-13 season in Arizona. During an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast published earlier this week, Hopkins said he desires stability more than anything. That's something he could certainly find in Buffalo.