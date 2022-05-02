NFL suspends Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins six games for violating PED policy

The Cardinals will be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the 2022 season.

Hopkins has been suspended six games without pay by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. Hopkins withdrew his appeal, according to Rapoport.

ESPN first reported the news.

"DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances," an NFL spokesperson said in an official statement. "Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals' active roster following the team's sixth regular-season game."

The suspension comes after Hopkins produced a positive test result for a prohibited substance plus a diuretic or masking agent/attempt to substitute, dilute or adulterate a specimen/attempt to manipulate a test result.

Monday's news brings more context behind the Cardinals' trade with the Ravens for wideout Marquise Brown during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which came at the cost of Arizona's No. 23 overall pick. The Cardinals also saw the free-agent departure of Christian Kirk this offseason, making the absence of Hopkins all that more crucial.

Hopkins missed seven games last year due to multiple injuries, one of which a knee injury that required surgery. The Cardinals were 3-4 in those games and scored 16 or fewer points in three of those defeats. Hopkins had a chance at a return if the Cardinals went deep into the playoffs, but Arizona was ousted in the Super Wild Card Round to the Los Angeles Rams. He's now on track to miss 11-straight games for the Cardinals.

Hopkins, 29, grew into one the NFL's premier pass-catchers through the first nine seasons of his career. A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl receiver, Hopkins came to Arizona ahead of the 2020 season via trade from the Houston Texans. In 26 games, Hopkins produced 157 receptions for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Cardinals.