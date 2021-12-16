Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins to have knee surgery, expected to miss rest of regular season

The Arizona Cardinals received bad news following a second opinion on DeAndre Hopkins' knee injury.

The star receiver is going to have surgery on his injured knee and headed to Injured Reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season but has a chance to return if the Cardinals advance deep into the playoffs.

Hopkins suffered the injury late in the Cardinals' Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following an MRI on Tuesday, Nuk sought a second opinion on the knee injury. He's looking at likely six weeks of recovery.

Hopkins missed three games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. He garnered his first double-digit target game of the season in Week 14, catching five of 12 passes for 54 yards. The Pro Bowler's 2021 campaign still does not include a 100-yard game.

Arizona will again lean more on veteran A.J. Green, speedster Christian Kirk, and the shifty Rondale Moore with Hopkins on the shelf. The expected return of running back Chase Edmonds at some point could also help aid the Cardinals' offense.