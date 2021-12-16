Around the NFL

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins to have knee surgery, expected to miss rest of regular season

Published: Dec 16, 2021 at 06:27 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Arizona Cardinals received bad news following a second opinion on DeAndre Hopkins' knee injury.

The star receiver is going to have surgery on his injured knee and headed to Injured Reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season but has a chance to return if the Cardinals advance deep into the playoffs.

Hopkins suffered the injury late in the Cardinals' Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following an MRI on Tuesday, Nuk sought a second opinion on the knee injury. He's looking at likely six weeks of recovery.

Hopkins missed three games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. He garnered his first double-digit target game of the season in Week 14, catching five of 12 passes for 54 yards. The Pro Bowler's 2021 campaign still does not include a 100-yard game.

Arizona will again lean more on veteran A.J. Green, speedster Christian Kirk, and the shifty Rondale Moore with Hopkins on the shelf. The expected return of running back Chase Edmonds at some point could also help aid the Cardinals' offense.

The Cards sit at 10-3 and can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions. Arizona has a one-game lead over the Rams in the NFC West with games against the Lions, Colts, Cowboys, and Seahawks remaining.

Related Content

news

Hard Knocks In Season episode 5 recap: Darius Leonard details mental health journey

In the latest episode of HBO's Hard Knocks In Season, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard discusses his past struggles with mental health as his teammates rest physically and mentally during their bye week. 
news

Urban Meyer fired as Jaguars head coach after 2-11 start to first season

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer late Wednesday night amid a turbulent and tumultuous first season for Meyer in the NFL.
news

Former Jaguars K Josh Lambo says head coach Urban Meyer kicked him before preseason practice

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿ has alleged in comments to the Tampa Bay Times that head coach Urban Meyer kicked him during a warm-up before a preseason practice.
news

Dolphins sign former Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette to practice squad

The Dolphins signed former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to their practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
news

Week 15 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between him and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW