Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million following settlement between NFL, NFLPA

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games during the 2022 NFL season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy per the terms of a settlement reached between the league and the NFL Players Association, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Watson is eligible to play in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, his former team.

The league and the players union reached the agreement ahead of a ruling by former N.J. attorney general Peter. C. Harvey, who was designated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear the league's appeal of Watson's six-game suspension.

"I'm grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization," Watson said in a statement on Thursday. "I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the following statement on Thursday:

"As we have previously conveyed, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the NFL and NFLPA structure awaiting a final decision and we have respected the process. Now that a decision on discipline has been reached, we understand this is a real opportunity to create meaningful change and we are committed to investing in programs in Northeast Ohio that will educate our youth regarding awareness, understanding, and most importantly, prevention of sexual misconduct and the many underlying causes of such behavior. Since Deshaun entered our building, he has been an outstanding member of our organization and shown a true dedication to working on himself both on and off the field. We will continue to support him as he focuses on earning the trust of our community."

Watson's initial discipline was handed down by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson on Aug. 1. Robinson, a former federal judge, wrote in a 16-page report that the NFL successfully "carried its burden to prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Mr. Watson violated the (personal-conduct) policy" by engaging in "sexual assault; conduct that poses a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person; and conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL."

According to Robinson's report, the NFL had argued Watson should be suspended for at least the entire 2022 season. Robinson, however, wrote that she was "bound 'by standards of fairness and consistency of treatment among players similarly situated'" in her decision.

The NFL announced its appeal of Robinson's decision on Aug. 3. The following day, Goodell appointed Harvey to hear the appeal. Per the league's personal-conduct policy, the appeal was based on a "review of the existing record," meaning that no new evidence or testimony was permitted.

Goodell explained the league's decision to appeal Watson's suspension on Aug. 9, stating the evidence showed Watson committed multiple violations of the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

"We've seen the evidence," Goodell said. "[Robinson] was very clear about the evidence, should we enforce the evidence. That there was multiple violations here, and they were egregious, and it was predatory behavior. Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that's responsible."

Watson on Aug. 12 expressed remorse and for the first time publicly apologized to the women he "impacted" after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson's "lack of expressed remorse" was cited as an "aggravating" factor in Robinson's report.

Watson has previously denied any wrongdoing and maintained any sex with the women was consensual. Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints filed by 10 women.