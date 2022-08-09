Around the NFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explains league's decision to pursue one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson

Published: Aug 09, 2022 at 05:54 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday explained the league's decision to pursue a one-year suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and weighed in on the findings of an independent investigation into integrity of the game violations committed by the Dolphins.

Goodell told reporters that the evidence showed Watson committed multiple violations of the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

"We've seen the evidence," Goodell said following Tuesday's Special League Meeting in Minneapolis, which was called to allow for a vote on the sale of the Broncos. "[Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence, should we enforce the evidence. That there was multiple violations here, and they were egregious, and it was predatory behavior. Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that's responsible."

In issuing a six-game suspension for Watson on Aug. 1, Robinson wrote that Watson engaged in "sexual assault; conduct that poses a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person; and conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL." Robinson, however, noted that she was "bound 'by standards of fairness and consistency of treatment among players similarly situated' " in her decision for a six-game suspension despite the NFL seeking a yearlong ban.

The NFL officially appealed Watson's suspension on Aug. 3, and Goodell later designated former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to rule on the appeal. Goodell told reporters the right to appeal the decision is outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

"It's a part of the CBA that two parties have the right," Goodell said. "Either party could certainly challenge and appeal that and that was something that we thought was our right to do, as well as the NFLPA. So we decided it was the right thing to do."

Goodell added that he does not have a timeline for a decision from Harvey.

Goodell also was asked for his reaction to the investigation into the Dolphins organization. The NFL announced on Aug. 2 that the team will forfeit its 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick, and that team owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17.

"Integrity of the game's critically important," Goodell said Tuesday. "I think the finding was very clear on the tampering charges. While tanking clearly did not happen here, I think we all have to understand that our words and our actions have implications, can be interpreted and we have to be careful."

Additionally, Goodell told reporters that he did not have any additional information regarding Commanders owner Daniel Snyder's virtual testimony before Congress on July 28 as part of the House's investigation into the Washington franchise's workplace culture.

"We were not party to that. We did not participate in any way," Goodell said. "So I don't have any other information that you don't have on that context. As far as his status, as we all know there's an ongoing congressional investigation as well as our investigation into those issues. As we get to a resolution on that Dan and I will discuss where he participates."

news

Rams HC Sean McVay announces he signed extension this offseason

During his Tuesday news conference, coach Sean McVay confirmed he signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason.

news

Browns WR/returner Jakeem Grant feared to have torn Achilles

Cleveland receiver and second-team All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant is feared to have torn his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers wants another Super Bowl; Panthers OC says QB battle still open

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to bring another Super Bowl to Green Bay, and Panthers OC Ben McAdoo discusses the continued QB competition in Charlotte. Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure

Veteran Eagles center Jason Kelce recently underwent an elbow procedure to address frequent discomfort in the joint, the team announced Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 9

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a right foot sprain during practice Monday. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Tuesday.

news

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton fractures kneecap, likely out for season

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton suffered an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap during Monday's practice and is likely out for the year, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III

The Washington Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mill III, coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday.

news

Bengals to play at Paycor Stadium after selling naming rights

The Bengals will now play in Paycor Stadium. The club announced a stadium rights deal Tuesday with Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., a "leading human capital management" company.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade out of Chicago

Roquan Smith's desire for a lucrative contract extension has yet to be addressed, and his camp's patience is running thin. The linebacker has formally requested a trade, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

news

Commanders not 'overly concerned' about Carson Wentz's accuracy issues early in camp

Carson Wentz has experienced an up-and-down training camp, with accuracy issues characterizing the Washington signal-caller's play. But coach Ron Rivera said over the weekend that he's not "overly concerned" about the issue.

