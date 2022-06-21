Around the NFL

Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct

Published: Jun 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with 20 of the 24 women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he committed sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

"Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled," Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the plaintiffs in the cases against Watson, said in a Tuesday statement obtained by NFL.com. "We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

Buzbee also said in his statement that Ashley Solis, the first plaintiff to file suit against Watson, has not settled her case.

"Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue," Buzbee said. "I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court's schedule."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a Tuesday statement that "today's development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process."

Watson has previously denied any wrongdoing and maintained any sex with the women was consensual. Two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints filed by 10 women.

Watson is facing potential discipline from the NFL, which is independently investigating whether he violated the league's personal-conduct policy. Watson met with league investigators in May, and the NFL has not provided a timeline on a ruling on any potential Watson discipline.

Related Content

news

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski announces retirement after 11 seasons with Patriots, Buccaneers

Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced in a Tuesday statement on his Instagram that he is once again retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 21

The Chicago Bears suffered a hit to their offensive line depth. The team announced it had placed guard Dakota Dozier on the reserve/injured list on Tuesday. The club signed defensive back Jayson Stanley to fill the roster spot.

news

Commanders QB coach appreciates Carson Wentz's curious nature: 'He's hungry for football'

The Washington Commanders have spoken in glowing terms about Carson Wentz since acquiring him in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese continued that trend during last week's minicamp, saying he's been impressed by Wentz's willingness to learn on the job.

news

Packers' Marcedes Lewis wants to break record for most seasons played by a tight end

Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis is entering his 17th NFL season. He stands as the last active player in the league from the 2006 draft, and he hopes to keep going through 2023 in order to set a longevity record at the TE position.

news

Cardinals pass rusher Markus Golden still ready to 'hunt' without Chandler Jones

The Arizona Cardinals lost LB Chandler Jones in the offseason, but the incumbent sack leader on the team, Markus Golden, already saw himself as the No. 1 pass rusher and is ready to "hunt" this year.

news

Ndamukong Suh wants to play in 2022, but it 'looks like the Bucs are out of the picture'

Ndamukong Suh expressed interest in playing in 2022, but the veteran DT said a return to the Bucs is unlikely.

news

Steelers' Chase Claypool: 'I know I'm a top-three receiver' in NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool isn't lacking in confidence. During a recent podcast interview, Claypool stated that he knows he's a "top-three receiver" in the NFL.

news

Veteran CB Trae Waynes ready to move on from NFL career: 'In my head, I'm done'

Veteran CB Trae Waynes hasn't officially retired, but he recently said that he's ready to move on after seven seasons in the NFL.

news

Matthew Stafford impressed with Allen Robinson's 'productive growth' in Rams offense

Allen Robinson is coming off his worst NFL season, but has so far impressed his new teammates in Los Angeles. Matthew Stafford said last week that the WR has been able to quickly grasp the Rams offense.

news

Rashod Bateman ready to be Ravens No. 1 WR: 'That's the role that I've always wanted to be in'

Rashod Bateman's rookie season got off to a slow start due to a groin injury but as he became more immersed in the offense, it was easy to see the talent that made him a first-round pick.

news

Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: 'I want to go to a city that knows how to win'

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson appreciates the winning culture in Denver, and he believes his new team has a chance to contribute another championship victory to the city this year.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW