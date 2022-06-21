Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with 20 of the 24 women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he committed sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

"Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled," Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the plaintiffs in the cases against Watson, said in a Tuesday statement obtained by NFL.com. "We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

Buzbee also said in his statement that Ashley Solis, the first plaintiff to file suit against Watson, has not settled her case.

"Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue," Buzbee said. "I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court's schedule."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a Tuesday statement that "today's development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process."

Watson has previously denied any wrongdoing and maintained any sex with the women was consensual. Two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints filed by 10 women.