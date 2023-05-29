Around the NFL

Browns DE Za'Darius Smith, S Juan Thornhill want to win 'a ring' for Cleveland

Published: May 29, 2023 at 01:10 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Cleveland Browns have bolstered their defense this offseason, and one of the newest additions wants to do something the team has not done in its history: win a Super Bowl.

Coming off a Pro Bowl season, defensive end Za’Darius Smith is looking forward to lining up next to his new teammate Myles Garrett in Cleveland. Both players have a chance to win Defensive Player of the Year next season with their talents, but Smith has his focus on a team-oriented goal in 2023.

"I feel like it is, but my main goal right now is get a (Super Bowl) ring," Smith said, via the Akron Beacon Journal’s Chris Easterling. "That's something that I never have experienced. So that's the No. 1 goal is help this team win a Super Bowl. Well, first of all, win the (AFC) North, well, win the division, sorry, and then go on and play in the Super Bowl."

Related Links

Since the NFL reorganized its divisions in 2002, the Browns have not won the AFC North title. Although the Browns made the playoffs in 2020, Cleveland lost in the Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs. It is clear to Smith that winning the division is an essential milestone toward making it to the Super Bowl in February.

"'Cause that's where it starts," Smith said. "I feel like if you set goals, it got to start from there. If you don't win a division, it's really not a possibility of going to the Super Bowl. … A lot of guys don't focus on that, they just talk about the Super Bowl, but the main goal is to win the division first, be on top and hopefully go the playoffs, get a bye and go from there."

The Smith-Garrett duo could lift Cleveland over the hump this season. Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler, recorded 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 24 QB hits in 2022. Similarly, Garrett tied a career-high 16 sacks to go along with 18 tackles for loss and 26 QB hits.

While Smith was acquired in a trade with the Vikings, safety Juan Thornhill decided to sign with the Browns after spending four seasons Kansas City. After winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, Thornhill doesn't mind his new squad is being overlooked by many heading into the 2023 season.

"I like to be the underdog a little bit going into the season," Thornhill said. "Not everyone thinking that you're going to be, like, the No. 1 team. Kansas City, everybody put them up there, No. 1, they think they're going to win every year. But me coming here, I feel like I can add something to the team and bring something to the team to get us to that top level, and I just will feel accomplished if we did that well."

Thornhill, a second-round pick in the 2019 draft, is coming off his best season. The 27-year-old is coming off a career-high 71 total tackles, three interceptions and two QB hits. Thornhill's experience is much needed after the team moved on from John Johnson III.

With the Browns not having a deep playoff history, Thornhill is determined to forget about the team's past and work toward building a new foundation in Cleveland.

"It's all good," Thornhill said. "Like I said, it's a new start. Whatever happened last year is last year. This is a new year and this is what we're working for -- to get to the Super Bowl this season."

Related Content

news

NFL community observes Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin still plans to run it back: 'I'm not fair catching' anything

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin is hoping to electrify audiences again in his second year, both when he chooses to forgo fair catches and in a potentially expanded role in the team's offense.

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin feels his explosiveness is coming back in second offseason post-ACL injury

Chris Godwin rebounded from an ACL injury to finish 2022 with 1,000-plus receiving yards. But while his numbers were strong last year, Godwin said this week that he's only just now starting to feel like his pre-injury self again.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones having fun working with TE Darren Waller: 'He's just an impressive athlete'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is preparing for the season, and that includes working with new addition tight end Darren Waller. "He's just an impressive athlete," Jones said.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo needed waiver in contract or would have failed his physical

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a waiver added to his contract prior to his signing in March, without which he would not have passed his physical due to a left foot injury that necessitated surgery.

news

Le'Veon Bell regrets 'petty' Pittsburgh exit, would like 'a couple' preseason carries before retiring as Steeler

Le'Veon Bell just admitted what has long been evident since his 2019 departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers -- he never should have left.

news

Budda Baker plans to attend training camp: 'When it's time to be there, I'll be there smiling'

Despite requesting a trade in April, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker says he plans to attend the team's training camp in July.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance was '100 percent' in March, says 'it's been an awesome offseason' after battling injuries

49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent the majority of the 2022 season battling injuries, and for those wondering if he could have made a comeback in the playoffs, the young QB says he was not feeling "100 percent" until March.

news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Travis Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

news

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to 'prove' big contract

After spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to "prove" the big contract Denver gave him this offseason.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feeling 'springy' after season back from injury: 'I'm smiling every time I walk into that facility'

Nearly 18 months removed from an ACL tear, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is feeling like the playmaker who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during an impressive 2019 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More