Around the NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones excited to work with new OC Bill O'Brien, says he's 'like a walking dictionary'

Published: May 31, 2023 at 08:31 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

After a chaotic and disappointing 2022 season for New England, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is entering offseason team activities with a positive mindset and a new offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien.

Jones said the presence of O'Brien in the locker room has already brought the offense more in sync.

"It's been normal. I think everything he's done so far has been really good," he said Wednesday, via team transcripts. "I think the communication is the most important part, and trust. I think it all starts with that when you're with a new coach. He's done a great job in controlling the room. I feel like everyone's on the same page. We've just got to continue to do it; it's a marathon, not a sprint."

The Patriots offense never really got things going in 2022, with Jones overall struggling in his second year at the helm, finishing in the bottom-half of the league in most passing categories. A large part of the disjointed nature of the unit can be attributed to the decision not to have an official offensive coordinator, instead entrusting the duties to assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, both of whom are generally viewed as defensive or special teams minds.

All this led to New England missing a playoff berth with an 8-9 record, just the team's second losing record since 2000.

Once the season concluded, the Patriots hired O'Brien, who has extensive experience coaching at the college and NFL levels, including time as the Texans' head coach from 2014-2020, and has history with New England as offensive assistant and then coordinator there from 2007-2011.

Related Links

O'Brien also has a familiar background for Jones, as both spent time at Alabama recently. While there wasn't much overlap between the pair's time at the university, each has learned the same system, meaning they speak about football with similar terms. Jones said that combination of familiar language and O'Brien's extensive coaching experience has amped up his excitement to work with him in 2023.

"I can't get into specifics, but I think for me, it's terminology and things like that, that are definitely things I've seen before in the past," Jones said. "OB's been around and he's taken a lot of good things from each stop. I feel like, for me, it's just being a sponge. Whatever quarterback he's coached, I can learn from, whether that's Bryce [Young] or Deshaun [Watson], or at Penn State. He has such great experience in this league, and in football and in the football world.

"It's like a walking dictionary; just pick his brain and see the game how he sees it, how I see it, and then come together and mesh to create a really good offense."

With O'Brien guiding him, the hope is that in his third year Jones will be able to provide proof that he can be the franchise QB and Tom Brady successor that the Patriots were looking for when they drafted him No. 15 overall in 2021. Jones said that he's put in the work to learn from last season's struggles, but is still looking to approach the upcoming season with confidence in his abilities.

"I think every year is a new year, right? It's a lot easier to say that after you have a really good year," Jones said. "I think some of the learning experiences I had last year will really help. There's a lot of things I could do better. I know that as a person, as a player, there's things I could grow upon. But, really it's about this year. We've got new faces in the room; it's all about earning the respect of everybody, every day. So, I'm starting fresh just like everybody else is. I'm going to run my own race, and look up at the end and see where I'm at."

The 24-year-old acknowledged that throughout his football career, he's played for winning teams, from college ball at Alabama to the Patriots' recent history of Super Bowl wins. So having to work through struggles was not something he was used to dealing with, but it was nevertheless a "learning experience" that he has embraced as a step on the path to future NFL success.

"Like I said, confidence comes from years of practice and doing well, and also not doing well," Jones said. "Sometimes the most confident people come from a year where they might not have been their best, and I feel like that's where I'm at. We all feel like that, so we're all hungry. Confidence comes with time, but it's also something that you can look back on too, not just worrying about things that happened in the past, but also focusing on the future."

Related Content

news

New Steelers OLB Markus Golden excited 'to say I played with both Watt brothers'

Having spent the last two seasons as a teammate of J.J. Watt with the Cardinals, Markus Golden is now sharing a locker room with J.J.'s younger brother, T.J., and is excited to do so.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: 'Priority' on getting Mike Evans involved in end zone after down season

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles pinpointed wide receiver Mike Evans' lack of TDs as a major problem for the offense and an area of emphasis this season.

news

49ers GM John Lynch 'incredibly encouraged' after Brock Purdy's first throwing session

Brock Purdy continues to check the boxes in his return from offseason elbow surgery. Niners GM John Lynch said Wednesday that Purdy conducted his first throwing session since undergoing the UCL procedure, and the club was encouraged with how the QB looked.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL kicker Harry Kane? Tottenham striker 'would love to give it a go'

The NFL's growing international appeal has inspired athletes from across the world to pursue dreams of playing professional football. Count soccer icon Harry Kane, England's captain and all-time leading goalscorer, among those with NFL aspirations.

news

Bill Belichick: Patriots have 'moved on' after loss of two OTAs for offseason violation

Patriots coach Bill Belichick addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since New England was docked two organized team activities sessions for violating offseason rules.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh 'very optimistic' RB Breece Hall (ACL) will be ready Week 1

Jets coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday said Breece Hall (ACL) is looking strong at OTAs and that he's "very optimistic" the RB will be ready for Week 1.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin says QB Sam Howell has 'taken the bull by the horns' this offseason

Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin details how second-year QB Sam Howell has stepped his game up this offseason with a chance at winning the starting role.

news

WR Tyler Boyd: Bengals 'one-upped' rival Chiefs in signing Orlando Brown Jr.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd reflected on the signing of former Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. "I loved it," Boyd said.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston: 'I know that I'm still a starting quarterback in this league'

Quarterback Jameis Winston signed a one-year contract with the Saints, but that doesn't mean he's resigned to be a backup for the rest of his career.

news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd focused on 2023 Super Bowl aspirations, not future contract talks: 'This is my home for now'

Heading into the final year of his contract with Cincinnati, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd spoke Tuesday about his desire to stay in the Queen City, his hopes that the Bengals will move beyond their recent heart-breaking playoff defeats this year and his personal regret from last year's loss to the Chiefs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More