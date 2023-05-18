Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche not getting 'big-headed' after breakout year: 'It's not like I just figured it out. It's a continuous process'

In 2022, Uche became a terror off the edge and teamed up with Matthew Judon to become one of the better and perhaps more underrated pass-rushing duos in the league.

Career-highs made up Uche's third-season stat line: 11.5 sacks, 27 tackles, 14 QB hits, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

He was a wreaker of havoc from Week 8 through Week 15, tallying all 11.5 of his sacks in those eight games, including a pair of three-sack outings.

The 2020 NFL Draft second-round selection out of Michigan will need to prove last season -- or in particular those eight games -- wasn't an aberration but a sign of things to come.

At least on Thursday, Uche was presenting the right approach.

"I know I'm not the oldest guy in the room," he said. "I'm 24. So it was just a learning experience.

"Maturing, having mature guys in the locker room, mature leaders. I was able to learn from them. Eventually, it all came together and it's still coming together. It's not like I just figured it out. It's a continuous process."