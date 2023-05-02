AFC East draft grades: Bills boost Josh Allen; Patriots score with smart early picks

Round 1

Iowa State edge Will McDonald IV

Round 2

Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Round 4

Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren

Round 5

Pittsburgh RB Israel Abanikanda

Round 6

Western Michigan LB Zaire Barnes

LSU CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Round 7

Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz





Considering the major need at offensive tackle, the pick of edge rusher Will McDonald IV was a stunner early on. The Jets had to know that dropping down two slots in Round 1 as part of the trade with Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers could cost them a shot at one of the top blockers in this class. Such was the price of doing business; Broderick Jones was snagged by the Steelers at No. 14, one pick ahead of New York, after Pittsburgh traded with the Patriots to move into that position. We agree that McDonald could be a terror off the edge if he's not asked to rush from a 4i alignment as much as he did for the Cyclones. Was it the biggest need? The best value? Maybe not, but it could be a move that pays off down the road. It feels like the Jets were very fortunate to land Joe Tippmann and Carter Warren where they did. Tippmann received some late Round 1 buzz, and I thought Warren could go late in the third. Both could be in line to start at some point this season, perhaps earlier than some realize. The selection of Israel Abanikanda could end up being a real hit. With Breece Hall coming off an ACL injury and Michael Carter still needing to prove his worth, "Izzy" could earn a role quickly and contribute right away with his vision and burst. I thought the Jets might consider boosting their linebacker and DB depth a tad earlier than they did with the selections of Zaire Barnes and Jarrick Bernard-Converse, but both could crack the roster via special teams. And even with the Jets pretty deep at tight end, it was worth taking a risk in Round 7 on Zack Kuntz, a likely practice-squad developmental player. The Jets certainly brushed off age as a concern, as most of the picks will be between 23 and 24 years old as rookies. On the whole, it looks like a solid draft class.



