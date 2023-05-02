Around the NFL

Bills GM Brandon Beane: TE Dalton Kincaid 'worth giving up that pick to ensure we got him'

Published: May 02, 2023 at 08:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane felt a run on wide receivers or tight ends would happen at some point during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. So it did, with WRs being selected with picks 20-23.

With the first-round wideout board cleaned out for most teams at that point, the Bills made their move to secure their top tight end, Dalton Kincaid. Beane said he expected the Utah product to be gone by the early 20s, and when the TE fell, he pounced.

"That's when we started making calls to the teams in front of us," Beane said Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "For us, it was worth giving up that pick to ensure we got him."

Related Links

Beane traded the No. 27 pick and a fourth-rounder to Jacksonville to leapfrog Dallas for the 25th selection. While trading down is preferable for most GMs, the deft ones know when to give up assets for a player they desire.

"I thought there were some teams in the teens that could say, 'Hey, I'm gonna add a Dalton Kincaid,'" Beane said of his need to move up two slots to snag the TE.

The Bills expect Kincaid to "pair well" with veteran Dawson Knox, and the rookie should help improve Buffalo's red zone offense, which relied too much in previous seasons on Josh Allen's heroics.

Related Content

news

Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to terms on one-year extension through 2024

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

First-overall pick Bryce Young to wear No. 9 with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that QB Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will wear No. 9.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach thinks rookie WR Rashee Rice can help fill JuJu Smith-Schuster role

The Chiefs traded up in the second round of the draft last weekend to snag SMU wideout Rashee Rice with the No. 55 overall pick. General manager Brett Veach said Monday he expects Rice to add an element the club lost when JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with New England this offseason.

news

Pete Carroll explains choice to add two RBs in draft despite Seahawks already having Kenneth Walker

The Seahawks added two running backs in this year's draft despite already having a 1,000+ yard rusher in Kenneth Walker on the roster. Head coach Pete Carroll explained Monday that the reasoning for the picks came partially from the weight Seattle places on its violent run game.

news

DL Chris Jones extension on Chiefs GM Brett Veach's to-do list: 'We'll get to work and see what we can do'

Fresh off the 2023 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach's checklist has plenty of to-dos and one high atop the agenda is working out a new deal with defensive lineman extraordinaire Chris Jones.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills sign veteran Latavius Murray to one-year deal after passing on RBs in draft

Veteran RB Latavius Murray signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Monday.

news

Texans WR John Metchie 'making progress' upon return to practice field during voluntary minicamp

Texans GM Nick Caserio updates the progress of second-year WR John Metchie, who returned to the practice field this week after missing his entire rookie season battling leukemia.

news

Titans GM Ran Carthon on going all offense in draft: 'We were just playing the board'

In general manager Ran Carthon's first draft in charge in Tennessee, the Titans made six selections, all of them on offense, the first time since at least 1994 that the club used all of its selections on one side of the ball.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen on high draft grades: 'You don't win games in April'

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen says receiving high draft grades on the team's 2023 NFL Draft class doesn't win games in April.

news

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn says it was 'a tearjerker' being drafted by his father's club

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn says it was "a tearjerker" after he received the call from his father's team in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More