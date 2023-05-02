Bills GM Brandon Beane: TE Dalton Kincaid 'worth giving up that pick to ensure we got him'

Beane traded the No. 27 pick and a fourth-rounder to Jacksonville to leapfrog Dallas for the 25th selection. While trading down is preferable for most GMs, the deft ones know when to give up assets for a player they desire.

"I thought there were some teams in the teens that could say, 'Hey, I'm gonna add a Dalton Kincaid,'" Beane said of his need to move up two slots to snag the TE.