Bills sign veteran Latavius Murray to one-year deal after passing on RBs in draft

Buffalo didn't add a rookie running back during the 2023 NFL Draft, so they inked a veteran in the days following.
Buffalo hosted Murray for a visit in mid-April but waited until after the draft to bring him aboard the roster officially.
The 33-year-old running back played in 13 games in 2022 for the Broncos and Saints. After being plucked from the New Orleans practice squad, Murray eventually worked his way to Denver's lead back following the Melvin Gordon fallout. The veteran rushed for 703 yards and five touchdowns on 160 carries with the Broncos, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt.
The former sixth-round pick by the Raiders has generated 6,252 yards and 55 TDs in nine NFL seasons (missed his rookie campaign on injured reserve).
Murray joins a Bills backfield led by James Cook and free-agent addition Damien Harris. Buffalo also brought back pass-catching back Nyheim Hines on a reworked contract.