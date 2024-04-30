NFL draft grades, NFC East: Eagles find spectacular value (again), while Cowboys confound

Round 1: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (No. 22 overall)

Round 2: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa (40)

Round 3: Jalyx Hunt, OLB, Houston Christian University (94)

Round 4: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson (127)

Round 5: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M (152) | Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson (155) | Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan (172)

Round 6: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State (185) | Dylan McMahon, IOL, N.C. State (190)





Oh, look: It's more breathless acclaim for Howie Roseman. We do this every draft, don’t we? I know it’s on Around The NFL Podcast maestro Dan Hanzus’ cryptic radar. The general manager is held in such high regard these days that he’s largely become a mononym: Madonna, Prince, Beyoncé ... Howie. What a world. Promise I didn’t set out to pander, but HOWIE gave me no choice. Allow me to explain ...





Roster-wise last season, what was the Eagles’ biggest problem area? A horrendous secondary. Well, after bringing back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency, HOWIE (OK, I’ll stop) doubled down on DB with his first two picks. I can’t tell you what surprised me more: Quinyon Mitchell still being available at No. 22 or Cooper DeJean still being available at No. 40. Philadelphia happily scooped up both. While Mitchell figures to significantly upgrade the Eagles’ traditional CB corps on the outside, DeJean looks like the kind of do-everything cover man new DC Vic Fangio cherishes in his variable scheme. The 2023 Eagles ranked 31st in passing yards allowed (252.7 ypg) and opponent touchdown-to-interception ratio (35:9). The 2024 Eagles won’t be nearly as quarterback-friendly. (Take note, fellow fantasy nerds.)





Beyond addressing the pass funnel in the back end of the defense, Roseman and Co. added needed depth elsewhere in a variety of manners, from the fun (hyper-athletic safety-turned-developmental-edge Jalyx Hunt) to the funky (towering wideout Johnny Wilson) to the familial (linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Son of Axe Man). They added some extra spice to the Saquon Barkley-led backfield with a versatile playmaker in Will Shipley. And don’t be surprised if late-fifth-rounder Trevor Keegan winds up a steal, given the guard’s 37 starts over the last three seasons as a key cog on Michigan’s dominant offensive line.





When all was said and done, Philly had tied the record for most trades in a seven-round draft with eight. Now that is how you general manage! Alright, I’m pandering. Let’s move on.