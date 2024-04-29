Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott agree to terms on reunion 

Elliott, 28, was released in the 2023 offseason by Dallas and made his way to New England, signing with the Patriots in August and finding middling success on a struggling offense. He led the Pats with 642 rushing yards as Rhamondre Stevenson was slowed by injuries. Still, Elliott averaged only 3.5 yards per carry, offering more statistical credence that his finest Sundays are behind him.

Nonetheless, Elliott's return to Dallas should offer some plusses beyond just nostalgia. The former two-time rushing champion, who was taken fourth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cowboys, still has a nose for the end zone and is a usually sterling pass protector.

He'll join a backfield that is still flashing a vacancy sign for a true RB1, as Elliott will be part of a depth chart that features Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman.

Having proclaimed that his club was going "all-in" this year on more than one occasion, Jerry Jones isn't likely to satisfy a fanbase looking for big additions to the roster.