Jerry Jones stands put on Cowboys' 2024 motto: 'All-in. All-in. All-in.'

All has been quiet on the Dallas front aside from more than a handful of notable losses, among them Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard and Jayron Kearse.

With the 'Boys cap-strapped to the tune of having just $6.29 million available (per Over the Cap), gambling on free agency would've been a taxing endeavor. Conventional wisdom suggests getting some of the aforementioned long-term deals worked out earlier to free up some cap room.

Jones emphatically stated Tuesday it's not for lack of trying, it's for lack of results at the moment.

"You may be working on it and not moving anything but your eyebrows," Jones said. "Who in the world would think that we're not working on it? I work on it at 2 in the morning sometimes. What your actual question is (is) why don't you have something done and negotiated and put in the drawer? We'd like to see some more leaves fall. We'd like to see some more action. It's called option. A lot of guys need to hand it off, first guy through the line. Another guy will keep it a step and decide whether to pitch it or not, whether to cut upfield or pitch left. So, it's called an option quarterback. That's working the problem. I've spent my life being an option quarterback. I can go all the way out to the sideline and still have a pitch in me. I can do that, and that's just a style that you have. So, you never know. You may give money to somebody that you shouldn't have given it to. We got two or three names around here for me. I've been reading about them for a week, so I know they're out there. I shouldn't have handed it off as quick. I should have gone out and seen a few more of it. Should've seen some more defense before I pitched it or kept it. To say that you're not working on it or going is not the right answer. The difference is the style. It's on your mind. It'd be madness not to know that the contracts are ahead.

"Candidly. You got trouble with what the timing is around here, because I'm not ready to go."

Long and winding analogies aside, the Cowboys' options ahead this week aren't abundant. They've got just seven draft picks and plenty of needs, perhaps the most glaring being running back, offensive line and linebacker.

Jones is excited about the upcoming three days in Detroit, just as he is every year.

"I know that I don't know when I've ever been in a draft that I didn't feel like the players we were drafting were gonna be on the field for us and making significant contribution," he said. "I don't know that I've ever felt that. But today you have to have rookies contribute or you aren't getting the value that you need to have these. These are your lesser paid as far as other relative to veterans. The good ones are gonna get paid to have other days with more pay. But that's got to meld in with the overall management or work. Because you got 9 or 10 players getting 70 percent of the money. So you got to have youth and you got to have those players that fill in there and how you fill it in is gonna be the difference in the future. Frankly, probably has been if you look at it across the league."