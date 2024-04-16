Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones explains quiet offseason: We're 'looking towards signing our own guys'

The Cowboys have already staked their position regarding Prescott entering 2024, stating they will proceed with his contract remaining as constructed, leaving no room for adjustment and essentially setting up a prove-it season for Prescott prior to him reaching free agency in 2025. Lamb, however, is approaching free agency in 2025 and logically could be done sooner. As for Parsons, it would be a complete shock if the Cowboys didn't find a way to keep him, but with his fifth-year option likely to be picked up -- keeping him under contract through 2025 -- Dallas has time to get that deal done.