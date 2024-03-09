2024 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

This is a round-by-round list of every pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, No. 1 through No. 257. But first, a few details about this year's event:
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
The draft will be held from Thursday, April 25 to Saturday, April 27.
Where will this year's draft be held?
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, in the downtown area and award-winning Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
NOTES:
- The NFL announced in August 2022 that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
- * denotes picks involved in trades that are not yet official.
- ** denotes picks involved in trades that are conditional.
Round 1
1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
2) Washington Commanders
3) New England Patriots
4) Arizona Cardinals
5) Los Angeles Chargers
6) New York Giants
7) Tennessee Titans
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears
10) New York Jets
11) Minnesota Vikings
12) Denver Broncos
13) Las Vegas Raiders
14) New Orleans Saints
15) Indianapolis Colts
16) Seattle Seahawks
17) Jacksonville Jaguars
18) Cincinnati Bengals
19) Los Angeles Rams
20) Pittsburgh Steelers
21) Miami Dolphins
22) Philadelphia Eagles
23) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Green Bay Packers
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
28) Buffalo Bills
29) Detroit Lions
30) Baltimore Ravens
31) San Francisco 49ers
32) Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2
33) Carolina Panthers
34) New England Patriots
35) Arizona Cardinals
36) Washington Commanders
37) Los Angeles Chargers
38) Tennessee Titans
39) New York Giants
40) Washington Commanders (from Chicago)
41) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)
42) Minnesota Vikings
43) Atlanta Falcons
44) Las Vegas Raiders
45) New Orleans Saints (from Denver)
46) Indianapolis Colts
47) New York Giants (from Seattle)
48) Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)**
49) Cincinnati Bengals
50) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
51) Pittsburgh Steelers
52) Los Angeles Rams
53) Philadelphia Eagles
54) Cleveland Browns
55) Miami Dolphins
56) Dallas Cowboys
57) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58) Green Bay Packers
59) Houston Texans
60) Buffalo Bills
61) Detroit Lions
62) Baltimore Ravens
63) San Francisco 49ers
64) Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
65) Carolina Panthers
66) Arizona Cardinals
67) Washington Commanders
68) New England Patriots
69) Los Angeles Chargers
70) New York Giants
71) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee)
72) New York Jets
73) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
74) Atlanta Falcons
75) Chicago Bears
76) Denver Broncos
77) Las Vegas Raiders
78) Seattle Seahawks
79) Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)**
80) Cincinnati Bengals
81) Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Denver)
82) Indianapolis Colts
83) Los Angeles Rams
84) Pittsburgh Steelers
85) Cleveland Browns
86) Houston Texans (from Philadelphia)
87) Dallas Cowboys
88) Green Bay Packers
89) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
91) Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo)
92) Detroit Lions
93) Baltimore Ravens
94) San Francisco 49ers
95) Kansas City Chiefs
96) Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
97) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
98) Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
99) Washington Commanders (from San Francisco; Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
100) Carolina Panthers
101) Washington Commanders
102) New England Patriots
103) Arizona Cardinals
104) Los Angeles Chargers
105) Tennessee Titans
106) New York Giants
107) Minnesota Vikings
108) Atlanta Falcons
109) Chicago Bears
110) New York Jets
111) Las Vegas Raiders
112) New York Jets (from Denver)
113) Jacksonville Jaguars
114) Cincinnati Bengals
115) Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans)
116) Indianapolis Colts
117) Seattle Seahawks
118) Pittsburgh Steelers
119) Pittsburgh Steelers (from L.A. Rams)
120) Denver Broncos (from Miami)
121) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
122) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
123) San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas)
124) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
125) Green Bay Packers
126) Houston Texans
127) Buffalo Bills
128) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
129) Baltimore Ravens
130) San Francisco 49ers
131) Kansas City Chiefs
132) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
133) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
134) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5
135) Cleveland Browns (from Carolina)
136) New England Patriots
137) Arizona Cardinals
138) Washington Commanders
139) Los Angeles Chargers
140) New York Giants
141) Carolina Panthers (from Tennessee)
142) Atlanta Falcons
143) Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)*
144) Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets)
145) Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota through Philadelphia)
146) Denver Broncos
147) Las Vegas Raiders
148) Cincinnati Bengals
149) New Orleans Saints
150) Indianapolis Colts
151) Seattle Seahawks
152) Jacksonville Jaguars
153) Los Angeles Rams
154) Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
155) Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia through Arizona)
156) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)
157) Miami Dolphins
158) Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas)
159) Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay)
160) Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay)
161) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
162) Buffalo Bills
163) Detroit Lions
164) Baltimore Ravens
165) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
166) Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City)
167) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
168) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
169) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
170) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
171) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
172) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
173) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
174) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
175) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
176) Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina through Jacksonville)
177) Carolina Panthers (from Arizona)
178) Washington Commanders
179) New England Patriots
180) Los Angeles Chargers
181) Tennessee Titans (reacquired through Philadelphia)
182) New York Giants
183) Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)
184) New York Jets
185) Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota)
186) Atlanta Falcons
187) Minnesota Vikings (from Las Vegas through New England)
188) Buffalo Bills (from Denver through L.A. Rams)
189) New Orleans Saints
190) Indianapolis Colts
191) Seattle Seahawks
192) Jacksonville Jaguars
193) Cincinnati Bengals
194) Pittsburgh Steelers
195) Los Angeles Rams
196) Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland)
197) Miami Dolphins
198) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
199) Buffalo Bills (from Dallas through Houston)
200) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
201) Green Bay Packers
202) Cleveland Browns (from Houston)
203) Buffalo Bills
204) Detroit Lions
205) Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore)
206) Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)
207) Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City)
208) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
209) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
210) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
211) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
212) Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
213) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
214) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
215) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
216) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
217) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
218) New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
219) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
221) Tennessee Titans (from Carolina)
222) Washington Commanders
223) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)
224) Houston Texans (from Arizona)
225) Los Angeles Chargers
226) Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Giants)
227) Tennessee Titans
228) Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)
229) Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota)
230) Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)
231) New England Patriots (from Chicago)
232) San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)
233) Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas)
234) Indianapolis Colts
235) Seattle Seahawks
236) Jacksonville Jaguars
237) Cincinnati Bengals
238) Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
239) New Orleans Saints (from L.A. Rams through Denver)
240) Pittsburgh Steelers
241) Miami Dolphins
242) Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia)
243) Cleveland Browns
244) Dallas Cowboys
245) Green Bay Packers
246) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
247) Houston Texans
248) Buffalo Bills
249) Detroit Lions
250) Baltimore Ravens
251) San Francisco 49ers
252) Kansas City Chiefs
253) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
254) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
255) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
256) New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
257) New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)