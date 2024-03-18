 Skip to main content
Niners to forfeit 2025 fifth-round pick as result of administrative payroll accounting errors

Published: Mar 18, 2024 at 04:50 PM
The San Francisco 49ers will forfeit their original fifth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and will have their 2024 fourth-round selection moved four spots down behind compensatory picks due to an administrative payroll accounting error, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source. 

A league review found errors at the close of the 2022 league year, leading to action by the NFL that will effect the club's next two drafts. 

In this year's draft, the 49ers' original fourth-round pick at No. 131 will now move to No. 135. 

Pelissero added that the NFL determined the club would have remained under the salary cap at all times regardless of the error and there was no intent to circumvent the cap.

The 49ers currently hold 10 total picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is set to begin on April 25 from Detroit.

