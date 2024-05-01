NFL draft grades, AFC East: Strong hauls for Jets, Patriots; Bills perplex

Round 1: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State (No. 11 overall)

Round 3: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (65)

Round 4: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin (134)

Round 5: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (171) | Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State (173) | Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB (176)

Round 7: Jaylen Key, DB, Alabama (257)





I give Jets GM Joe Douglas two gold stars for, first, admitting failure on Mekhi Becton and then drafting a long-term cornerstone replacement in Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who -- judging by Tyron Smith’s well-documented injury history -- will see the field at some point in 2024. I’m also very much on board with Douglas’ vision in choosing Malachi Corley, giving the Jets a player in the Deebo Samuel mold. He should complement Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams quite well. Braelon Allen is an absolute tank of a running back and another perfect complement to Breece Hall, and while I’m not sure he’ll see a ton of touches in 2024, his change of pace will make the Jets an intriguing watch on every single running down.





Douglas’ choice of Jordan Travis is surprisingly anticipatory while not being too risky. After learning a hard lesson about the importance of backup quarterbacks in 2024, Douglas has supplied his roster with a capable veteran (Tyrod Taylor) and a developmental prospect in Travis, who will be afforded time to complete his recovery from the left leg injury that ended his career at Florida State. Perhaps he develops into their long-term solution following the conclusion of the Aaron Rodgers experiment. From there, Douglas drafted with plenty of aspiration, taking Canadian Football League standout Qwan’tez Stiggers and adding him to a secondary that doesn’t need him to contribute on a per-play basis, which is truly the ideal situation for a player with his unorthodox background. The only glaring issue with this class was the lack of a tight end, but Douglas still has time to address that area in free agency, if he so chooses.