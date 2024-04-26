Chiefs trade up, select Texas WR Xavier Worthy with No. 28 pick of 2024 NFL Draft

Having long sought a speedster since trading away Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs took the fastest prospect available by way of a swap with their AFC archrivals.

The Chiefs traded up to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The reigning Super Bowl champions received the 28th overall pick, a fourth-rounder (No. 133) and a seventh-rounder (248), in exchange for sending the No. 32 pick to the Bills, along with a third-round pick (95) and a seventh-round selection (221).

While it would seem to a boon for the Chiefs, it's a bit of a puzzlement for the Bills, who are also wide receiver needy after trading away Stefon Diggs and allowing Gabe Davis to leave via free agency. Buffalo essentially allowed Kansas City to move up four slots in the first so it could move up 38 slots from the fourth to third. The Bills would end up getting out of the first round completely by night's end, gaining more draft picks after trading the No. 32 overall pick to the Panthers, who selected Xavier Legette.

Nonetheless, it's an exclamation point for KC, as Worthy reminds many of DeSean Jackson, a game-breaker who Andy Reid drafted in Philadelphia 16 years ago.

Having signed Marquise Brown and now added Worthy, the Chiefs have more big-gain threats for Patrick Mahomes than they've had since Hill's departure after the 2021 season. It's also a crucial move with wide receiver Rashee Rice, Mahomes' top WR last year, facing eight counts stemming from a multi-vehicle car crash.

The Chiefs are hoping the selection of Worthy can kick the offense back into the game-breaking form of past autumns.

The 40-yard dash record-setter brings blazing 4.21 speed to the NFL.

Worthy put up stellar production at Texas, generating 2,755 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons. In 2023, he lessened some drops, going over the 1,000-yard mark (1,014) for the first time in his career.

The slender receiver's natural speed generates easy separation and allows the wideout to slam on the brakes, excelling in curls and comeback routes. Worthy displayed improved tracking skills in his final year at Texas which should translate into big plays at the next level.

A blue streak, Worthy's speed and explosiveness require attention over the top. The mere threat of his deep speed helps open up the rest of the offense.

Everything Worthy does is fast, including his after-catch acumen. If given a sliver with the ball in his hands, he can find a crease and take it to the house.

In a league that drools over speed, Worthy is a talent worth the slobber.

However, his slender frame and average play strength are cause for concern. At 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, Worthy can get bullied at times. Veteran corners are sure to get physical with the rookie, particularly if he doesn't show the ability to beat and burn a press attempt early in the season. He also can get out-manned at the catch point, something he'll need to improve with added strength.

The size issue is no small thing as he enters a league of grown men, but if he can create space, few DBs can keep pace with the sprinter.