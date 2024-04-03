 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick

Published: Apr 03, 2024 at 11:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For the second time in his career, Stefon Diggs has been traded.

The Buffalo Bills are trading Diggs to the Houston Texans along with a 2024 sixth-rounder (No. 189) and a 2025 fifth in exchange for a second-round selection in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday, per sources informed of the situation.

Following a 2020 trade from Minnesota, Diggs breached the 1,100-plus-yard receiving mark in each of his four seasons in Buffalo, including leading the NFL with 127 catches and 1,535 yards in his first season alongside Josh Allen.

Adding Diggs is a massive move for the Texans, who add another weapon for quarterback C.J. Stroud. The 30-year-old wideout joins Nico Collins and Tank Dell to form one of the best receiver trios in the NFL. Diggs' ability to win one-on-ones and get open off the line will give Stroud a reliable veteran to count on. All three receviers should complement each others well, giving offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik the ability to threaten defenses at every level.

Related Links

Diggs' presence should also help ensure that new running back Joe Mixon sees light boxes for most of the season. Toss in tight end Dalton Schultz and a good offensive line, and the Houston offense is looking dyn-o-mite heading into the 2024 campaign.

Credit general manager Nick Caserio for making moves this offseason to take advantage of his young Pro Bowl quarterback. Stroud is set up to continue his upward trajectory after an award-winning rookie campaign.

In Buffalo, the club seemed ready to move on from the mercurial receiver.

For much of his run in Buffalo, Diggs was a target hog, with Allen looking his way often as Diggs churned out 5,372 yards and 37 TDs over four campaigns.

However, following the firing of Ken Dorsey and elevation of Joe Brady to offensive coordinator last season, Diggs saw his role diminish. In the final seven regular season games and two playoff tilts, the wideout never hit the 100-yard mark, and his playtime went from consistently around 90% to dipping into the 60s.

There was also last offseason's drama to consider, including Diggs missing part of mandatory minicamp, which led to Sean McDermott's comments that he was "very concerned" about the wideout's absence. The club and Diggs moved forward from that offseason kerfuffle, but things never seemed comfortable.

Trading Diggs leaves Buffalo with north of $31 million in dead cap, per Over The Cap, and given the little return on the trade (not even a 2024 pick), the Bills clearly were motivated to move on.

Shipping Diggs to Houston leaves a massive gaping hole in Buffalo's receiver corps, which also lost Gabe Davis in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen's top targets are currently Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, K.J. Hamler and Justin Shorter.

Most prognostications pegged the Bills adding a first-round receiver. Following the Diggs news, those mocks will only heighten.

Jettisoning Diggs continues the offseason overhaul in Buffalo that saw the Bills move on from Diggs, Davis, Mitch Morse, Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White among others.

We knew we'd see a different Bills club in 2024. Shipping out Diggs underscores that fact with an exclamation point.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Matt Eberflus would like another pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat: 'Have to have the 1-2 punch'

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says he's excited about the possibilities with Chicago's second first-round pick, but wouldn't mind pairing Montez Sweat with a pass-rushing prospect. 
news

Doug Pederson views Gabe Davis as 'Swiss Army knife' in Jaguars offense

Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson views new receiver Gabe Davis as a weapon who can help open up the Jaguars offense in 2024. "Gabe is, to me, like a Swiss Army knife," Pederson said. 
news

Jim Harbaugh on start with Chargers: 'It's been the best damn job I've ever had to start out with'

The Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles officially kicked off with the Chargers opening their offseason workout program on Tuesday, and after nine years at Michigan, he called his first three months on the job the best start to a new gig he's ever experienced.
news

Derrick Henry says signing with Cowboys would've been 'perfect situation' but 'they never reached out'

Derrick Henry is bound for the Baltimore Ravens, just as the two-time rushing champion expected this offseason. However, Henry admits that it could've been an ideal situation for him to stay home -- not in Tennessee, but rather in Dallas with the Cowboys.
news

Lions' D.J. Reader: 'Super tough' to leave Bengals but I don't see being top-three player at DT changing

D.J. Reader lands in Detroit with confidence despite the bittersweet feelings he leaves behind. After overseeing a turnaround with Cincinnati, the defensive tackle might not have always intended to leave, but he's still capable of looking back with pride.
news

Colts re-signing safety Julian Blackmon to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back safety Julian Blackmon on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.
news

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire re-signing with Chiefs on one-year deal

Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire is staying with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal. 
news

Titans GM Ran Carthon: Addition of CB L'Jarius Sneed ideal for aggressive scheme

Titans general manager Ran Carthon believes new CB L'Jarius Sneed is a crucial piece that will help first-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson employ his aggressive defensive scheme. 
news

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (leg) cleared for football activities, to hold pro day April 8

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean, who has been cleared for football activities after suffering a broken leg in college, will have his Pro Day on Monday, April 8, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.