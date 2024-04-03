Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick

Diggs' presence should also help ensure that new running back Joe Mixon sees light boxes for most of the season. Toss in tight end Dalton Schultz and a good offensive line, and the Houston offense is looking dyn-o-mite heading into the 2024 campaign.

Credit general manager Nick Caserio for making moves this offseason to take advantage of his young Pro Bowl quarterback. Stroud is set up to continue his upward trajectory after an award-winning rookie campaign.

In Buffalo, the club seemed ready to move on from the mercurial receiver.

For much of his run in Buffalo, Diggs was a target hog, with Allen looking his way often as Diggs churned out 5,372 yards and 37 TDs over four campaigns.

However, following the firing of Ken Dorsey and elevation of Joe Brady to offensive coordinator last season, Diggs saw his role diminish. In the final seven regular season games and two playoff tilts, the wideout never hit the 100-yard mark, and his playtime went from consistently around 90% to dipping into the 60s.

There was also last offseason's drama to consider, including Diggs missing part of mandatory minicamp, which led to Sean McDermott's comments that he was "very concerned" about the wideout's absence. The club and Diggs moved forward from that offseason kerfuffle, but things never seemed comfortable.

Trading Diggs leaves Buffalo with north of $31 million in dead cap, per Over The Cap, and given the little return on the trade (not even a 2024 pick), the Bills clearly were motivated to move on.

Most prognostications pegged the Bills adding a first-round receiver. Following the Diggs news, those mocks will only heighten.

Jettisoning Diggs continues the offseason overhaul in Buffalo that saw the Bills move on from Diggs, Davis, Mitch Morse, Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White among others.