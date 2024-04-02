Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants trade up for QB Drake Maye; WR Ladd McConkey to Chiefs

As we move closer to the actual NFL draft, I try to lock in my mock process by venturing into each general manager's headspace and hypothesizing what the thinking could be relative to draft capital, needs and the board in general. One of the best ways to get a feel for how a team might proceed is to scour its draft history for potential clues on which positions the organization prioritizes and the kinds of players that thrive in the building. Sometimes that information is right in front of your face.