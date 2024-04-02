 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mock Draft

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants trade up for QB Drake Maye; WR Ladd McConkey to Chiefs

Published: Apr 02, 2024 at 12:15 PM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

As we move closer to the actual NFL draft, I try to lock in my mock process by venturing into each general manager's headspace and hypothesizing what the thinking could be relative to draft capital, needs and the board in general. One of the best ways to get a feel for how a team might proceed is to scour its draft history for potential clues on which positions the organization prioritizes and the kinds of players that thrive in the building. Sometimes that information is right in front of your face. 

In my third simulation of the initial 32 picks, I decided to be more aggressive with the trade market, projecting four first-round deals. That still pales in comparison to the early action in the last two drafts, which saw six (2023) and nine (2022) trades on the event's opening day.

Related Links

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

At this point, anything other than the Bears taking Williams with this selection would be a shock.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

Kliff Kingsbury helped Johnny Manziel win the 2012 Heisman Trophy as offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and handpicked 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray as head coach of the Cardinals. I see the Commanders giving their new OC another dual-threat quarterback in Daniels, who just so happened to hoist the Heisman this past December.

Pick
3
New York Giants
New York Giants
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS


In this three-spot move up the board, the Giants probably have to pay more than the standard trade chart would indicate, since the supply side of the quarterback position is dwindling but the demand remains high. Brian Daboll fostered Josh Allen's raw talents in Buffalo and could have a chance to do the same with this toolsy but inconsistent North Carolina product.

Pick
4
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS


In the wake of the Giants vaulting into the No. 3 spot for a quarterback, the Vikings are still able to move up for a signal-caller of their own by giving the Cardinals Pick Nos. 11 and 23. McCarthy should pair nicely with Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

If the first four picks are not spent on quarterbacks, this could be a trade-out spot for the Chargers. But if the draft plays out like it did in this exercise, Los Angeles' decision could come down to an offensive tackle vs. one of the top three receivers. Harbaugh saw this Ohio State star up close during his Michigan tenure and trusts his eyes here.

Pick
6
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS


The Patriots are willing to pass on the quarterback position with the third pick in order to add more draft capital for their rebuild. After moving down, they grab the wideout with the highest ceiling in the draft.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

Tennessee might have to choose between WR Rome Odunze and an offensive tackle here. While this deep receiver class promises plenty of enticing talent beyond Round 1, the ballyhooed OT crop will be picked over on the draft's opening night. Alt is one of the safest picks available.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

Pass rusher or pass catcher? This could be the decision at hand for Atlanta, with Verse, Dallas Turner and Rome Odunze on the board. I'm planting a flag for Verse, who has the explosiveness and power that Raheem Morris is likely to covet.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

Every time I put together a mock draft for the Bears, I keep coming away with Caleb Williams and an ultra-talented wideout. In this case, they sit tight with the ninth pick and land a terrific ball-winner with untapped potential as a route-runner.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

The Jets addressed their offensive line issues in free agency and are currently set up to consider the best player available at about three different positions. Bowers is a good athlete with great run-after-catch value, which would allow Aaron Rodgers to get rid of the ball quickly.

Pick
11
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS


After trading down from No. 4 in exchange for a pair of first-round picks from the Vikings, the Cardinals are still able to grab immediate pass-rush help off the edge in the form of the freaky-athletic Turner.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

The Broncos don't own a second-round pick, so they might have interest in moving back and adding more draft currency. If not, Mitchell has the athletic and cover traits to start early opposite Pro Bowl CB Pat Surtain II.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

Latham is a powerhouse with solid technique, good size and the ability to start right away at right tackle. Al Davis would have loved him.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

The Saints could be choosing between offensive tackle and pass rusher in this spot. 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning hasn't proven he has a handle on the starting left tackle role, so the Saints opt for the Penn State pass protector.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

Figuring out the Colts is a challenge in terms of which position they will address here. What we do know is that this Indy regime covets traits and trench warriors. Murphy's undersized, but the DT might be too talented for Chris Ballard to pass on.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


After initially trading out of No. 4, Arizona uses the draft capital GM Monti Ossenfort has been collecting to move back up from No. 23 to this slot in order to grab LSU's other high-ceiling speedster. Thomas led the FBS with 17 touchdown receptions last season.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

C.J. Stroud and the Texans put AFC South defenses on notice last season. Arnold is an in-your-face coverage talent with high football character and the competitive fire Jacksonville coaches will love.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OL · Senior

The talented Fautanu offers the versatility to compete with free-agent addition Trent Brown for the right tackle spot or immediately start at left guard, if that is what the Bengals require of him. Either way, he upgrades Cincy's pass protection.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

The Rams really need to find an edge rusher to complement 2023 third-round hit Byron Young. This pick could come down to Latu vs. Chop Robinson. If everything checks out medically for Latu, it will be hard to pass on his game-ready rush talent.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

Pittsburgh adds a pass-protecting technician at right tackle, allowing 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones to kick over to the left side and giving the Steelers a promising, young bookend set.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb both rehabbing from season-ending injuries, it won't surprise me if the Dolphins grab a veteran edge rusher in free agency and draft Robinson. Raw but ridiculously explosive, this Penn State product has immense upside with more tutelage.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

Wiggins is quite slender at 173 pounds, but he possesses blazing speed and smooth footwork to mirror and match routes outside. Clearly, corner is a big area of need in Philadelphia.

Pick
23
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via CLE through HOU)
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · IOL · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE; PICK ACQUIRED FROM MINNESOTA VIKINGS THROUGH ARIZONA CARDINALS


Fans often moan when their GM moves down, but Seahawks fans are used to it. John Schneider's trade from No. 16 back to 23 pays off, as Seattle still lands the best true interior lineman in this class.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

The Cowboys choose to grab the talented but inexperienced tackle out of Oklahoma. Despite still being pretty new to the OT position, Guyton's plus athleticism should allow him to step in and compete for a starting job on Day 1.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Tyler Nubin
Tyler Nubin
Minnesota · S · Senior

Green Bay has a hole in the back end next to blockbuster free-agent addition Xavier McKinney, so why not add the best safety in this year's draft? Nubin has good size and is highly instinctive.

Pick
26
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS


With Washington currently holding two picks in the second round and three in the third, it would make perfect sense for the Commanders to jump back into the first round and grab any offensive tackle who slips a little, bolstering the protection for the quarterback selected at No. 2 overall.

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

Finishing off an active first round, the Cardinals take a steady cornerback with good size and athleticism.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
Texas · WR · Junior

The departure of Gabe Davis stings less after the Bills add a faster vertical threat with a higher floor.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · DB · Junior

DeJean is a unique addition for the Lions, possessing the size, speed and toughness to compete for a starting spot as either a cornerback or a safety.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Morgan
Jordan Morgan
Arizona · OT · Senior

This is a tough spot to project, based upon how the board sits in this simulation. The Ravens could look to move out of Round 1, but if they stick and pick, Morgan offers starting-tackle potential on either side.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · DL · Senior

Robinson has the potential to play as an early-down base end before reducing inside on throwing downs, thus allowing the newly acquired Leonard Floyd to get after the quarterback as a designated pass rusher.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey
Georgia · WR · Junior (RS)

The Chiefs snag an inside/outside receiver who is one of the most polished, game-ready targets in this class.

Related Content

news

Eric Edholm 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: J.J. McCarthy to Commanders; Cowboys target Brian Thomas Jr.

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm buys into all the J.J. McCarthy chatter. Plus, the Cowboys trade up for an explosive wide receiver. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Rams among 6 teams to pick quarterbacks in top 20

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles Davis projects six quarterbacks will be selected before teams get through the first 20 picks. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Patriots select J.J. McCarthy; Vikings land Drake Maye 

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks projects the Patriots will turn to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and the Chiefs will close out Round 1 by finding a L'Jarius Sneed replacement. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Falcons pick QB Spencer Rattler in Round 4

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Falcons will select an understudy for QB Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.
news

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: 49ers select WR Luke McCaffrey in Round 3

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the 49ers will reunite WR Luke McCaffrey with his brother in Round 3.
news

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Raiders trade up for QB Michael Penix Jr. in Round 2

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Raiders will begin Round 2 by trading up for a quarterback.
news

Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Jets take TE Brock Bowers; Chiefs trade up for speedster in Round 1

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Jets and Chiefs to add offensive firepower in Round 1. Plus, FIVE trades!
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Vikings go get J.J. McCarthy; Jets jump for Marvin Harrison Jr.

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah projects the Jets and Vikings will trade into the top five to take big swings at addressing needs on offense. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Giants turn to J.J. McCarthy as successor to Daniel Jones

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles Davis has five teams selecting a quarterback in the first 12 picks, including the New York Giants. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Broncos move up for J.J. McCarthy; Chiefs add Xavier Worthy

After gathering more info at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Lance Zierlein provides an updated projection of how Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft will shake out -- with the Broncos pulling off a swap to land quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
news

Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington takes Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye; QB to Denver

In Bucky Brooks' second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, who is the second quarterback selected? Who's the second wide receiver off the board? Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.