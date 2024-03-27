With Caleb Williams making magic, Chicago Bears will be NFL's Cinderella team of 2024

One of Poles' true strokes of brilliance came not this offseason but about one year ago, when he traded away the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers. Not only did he net Moore in that deal, but he landed Carolina's first-rounder this year … which, thanks to the Panthers' two-win season, became the No. 1 overall pick, putting Chicago in position to make a franchise-altering selection.

I like Justin Fields, and I don't think he was always put in the best position during his time as the quarterback in Chicago. I think he will end up starting and playing well in Pittsburgh. I understand why Poles said trading Fields to the Steelers was "probably one of the harder things" he's had to do, but to my eyes, in terms of team-building, it was a no-brainer. Because it helped clear the way for them to add an absolute superstar when the draft kicks off in Detroit.

Caleb Williams isn't just a solid prospect -- he's sensational. Dreamy. He's the kind of quarterback Bears fans have been waiting on for a lifetime or longer, since the days of Sid Luckman. I interviewed him after he won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 with a college football season for the ages at USC (4,537 passing yards, 42 passing TDs, five picks, 10 rushing TDs), and his smarts, humility, team-oriented nature and leadership skills poured through.

Was his 2023 as stunningly successful as his 2022? No -- but he was still fantastic, throwing 30 TD passes against five picks (plus scoring 11 times on the ground), doing his best to compensate for an awful Trojans defense. Watching Poles, Eberflus and Allen (I love that the receiver showed up!) at Williams' pro day, it was all too easy to envision Williams embarking on a C.J. Stroud-like run of rookie genius for Chicago. (In a juicy twist, Stroud's Texans will face the Bears in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game this August.)

In fact, as I've written before, I think Williams is one of the best QB prospects of the past 25 years -- and I think he's going to have the greatest rookie season ever by a No. 1 pick at quarterback.

As the Texans did for Stroud last year, the Bears will be able to give Williams another roster-strengthening impact talent in the first round. And they won't have to force the issue; rather, they can let the draft come to them at No. 9 overall. Might they opt for an offensive lineman? A defensive star? With two to three other QBs possibly coming off the board before that slot, could an elite receiver like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze be there?