Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Patriots select J.J. McCarthy; Vikings land Drake Maye 

Published: Mar 26, 2024 at 11:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

With the first waves of free agency in the books, it's time to assess the impact on the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's my updated forecast for the first round. I'm not projecting any trades in this mock, but we should expect to see movement leading up to and during the draft, with the Vikings already making a deal to gain more flexibility.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

Trading Justin Fields to the Steelers paves the way for the Bears to add the USC standout as their franchise quarterback. Williams steps into an upgraded offensive lineup that should enable him to flourish as a starter from Day 1. 

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's history working with Kyler Murray and other athletic quarterbacks could make Daniels the perfect fit for the Commanders' new offense. 

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

Given Tom Brady's success with the Patriots, taking McCarthy -- the best quarterback in Michigan history -- could be the move for Eliot Wolf. Despite his inexperience as a passer, McCarthy's athleticism, intangibles and winning pedigree could fit Jerod Mayo's profile for a QB1. 

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The silky-smooth pass catcher is the WR1 Kyler Murray needs to take the Cardinals' offense to another level. 

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

Jim Harbaugh's commitment to the running game could make the offensive line a priority in the draft. Alt is a technician with the toughness and tenacity that the coach covets in his front-line players. 

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

If the Giants remain committed to Daniel Jones, they must add more explosive playmakers to the lineup. Nabers is a catch-and-run specialist who can score from anywhere on the field. 

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

The Titans need to add an offensive tackle to complete the offseason makeover that will help Will Levis shine as a QB1.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

After getting his franchise quarterback in free agency, Raheem Morris could prioritize landing an impact edge defender on draft day. Turner's size, speed and production should make him a Day 1 starter on defense.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

General manager Ryan Poles could add another weapon to the offense to help his rookie quarterback feel more comfortable as a first-year starter. A rugged playmaker with a high football IQ and positional flexibility, Odunze is a perfect WR3 to partner with a couple of veteran pass catchers (Keenan Allen and DJ Moore) on the perimeter.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

With the team in win-now mode and Aaron Rodgers nearing the end of his career, the Jets could opt to take a pass catcher who can dominate the middle of the field. 

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

Kevin O'Connell and Co. might have to move up the board to land a franchise quarterback, and they have two first-round picks to help them maneuver. Maye, an athletic playmaker with A-plus arm talent and mobility, is a perfect fit for the Vikings' offense. 

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

Sean Payton is rebuilding the Broncos, with a premier pass rusher among the team's top needs. Verse is an energetic sack artist with the potential to reach double digits in that category. 

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

Beefing up the offensive line should be a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches. Fuaga is a mauler/brawler with the size, strength and nastiness to help the Raiders dominate the point of attack.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

With Ryan Ramcyzk's knee putting his 2024 season in question, the Saints could opt for an offensive tackle at this point. Latham is a massive brawler with the strength, power and length to punish defenders in the running game.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

GM Chris Ballard is all about drafting talented prospects with prototypical traits and athleticism. Mitchell's game matches his supreme athletic talent. 

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OL · Senior

The ultra-versatile front-line blocker reunites with his college offensive coordinator (new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb) as a potential plug-and-play starter at multiple spots. 

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

Adding a high-IQ cover corner with positional flexibility could help the Jaguars match up with the AFC South's dynamic offenses. 

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) and ball skills to thrive playing alongside Ja’Marr Chase and potentially Tee Higgins as well, if Higgins and the team are able to work through their stalemate.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

After Aaron Donald's recent retirement, adding an explosive interior defender should be a top priority. Murphy is an energetic playmaker. 

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

The extra, extra large edge blocker (6-8, 340 pounds) would help the Steelers control the trenches as they transition to a ground-and-pound squad under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. 

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · IOL · Junior

Beefing up the offensive line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts last season.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

The Eagles need to improve on the island. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme requires corners to read routes and tackle well on the perimeter. McKinstry might lack elite athleticism, but he plays like a 10-year veteran outside the numbers. 

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via CLE through HOU)
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · DB · Junior

Adding a defensive back with a high football IQ and positional flexibility would give defensive coordinator Brian Flores another weapon to feature in his aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · OL · Senior

Barton brings tackle-guard-center flexibility. The Cowboys could reshuffle the offensive line to put the best five blockers on the field, with Barton stepping in as a potential plug-and-play starter at multiple spots. 

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Payton Wilson
Payton Wilson
N.C. State · LB · Senior

If Wilson clears teams’ medical evaluations with an injury history that dates back to his high school days, he is a potential impact playmaker as a see-ball, get-ball defender. Though off-ball linebackers are not usually considered premium prospects in the current NFL game, Wilson’s instincts, awareness and versatility could help him grade out as a blue-chip player early in his career. 

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles loves to bring pressure from all angles. Latu is the most natural pass rusher in the draft, with the potential to rush from a three-point stance or stand-up position.

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · Edge · Senior

Adding a disruptive pass rusher should be a top priority for the Cardinals. Robinson's inside-outside versatility could help him evolve into a Cam Jordan-like playmaker at the point of attack.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jer'Zhan Newton
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois · DT · Senior

The Bills re-signed DaQuan Jones, but they still need to plan for the long-term on the interior. Newton is a versatile one-gap penetrator with a non-stop motor.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

The Lions need to find a complementary pass rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Robinson is a freak athlete with exceptional first-step quickness.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta needs to address the edges, with Morgan Moses traded away and Ronnie Stanley struggling to stay healthy. Guyton is an intriguing option as a potential Day 1 starter at right tackle, and he has enough athleticism to eventually move to the left side.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

The 49ers' glaring need on the island makes Wiggins an ideal candidate for this spot. The slender speedster displays the footwork and instincts to flourish in the team’s zone-based scheme.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kamari Lassiter
Kamari Lassiter
Georgia · CB · Junior

With L’Jarius Sneed on his way out of town, the move could prompt the Chiefs to look for a corner at the top of the draft. Lassiter is a rock-solid cover man with superb tackling skills.

