Kirk Cousins agrees to four-year, $180M contract with Atlanta Falcons

After struggling through two seasons of uneven play under center, Atlanta was expected to be an active player in the quarterback market this offseason. It was never realistic to believe the Falcons would give Desmond Ridder another go, especially after the since-departed coach Arthur Smith benched Ridder in favor of Taylor Heinicke on multiple occasions last season. Cousins seemed like an ideal fit, but remained a far-fetched pairing mainly because such an outcome would require Minnesota -- which handed Cousins the first-ever fully guaranteed contract in 2018 -- to allow Cousins to reach free agency.

Signs of a potential parting first appeared during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month, when after previously stating it was his intention to bring Cousins back for 2024, Adofo-Mensah was noncommittal regarding Cousins' future with the team.

"We have our interests. He has his," Adofo-Mensah said of Cousins on Feb. 27. "We'll get to the table to see if we can figure out a creative solution and kind of meet in the middle. That's what every contract negotiation is. And that's what it'll be with him."

The Vikings' main priority entering 2024 is to extend superstar receiver Justin Jefferson, and with $37.1 million available to work with this year, there's room to get a deal done. Negotiations with Cousins apparently didn't move close enough to a deal to prevent him from looking elsewhere, so when Atlanta made an offer, Cousins took it.

Cousins' career in Minnesota ends with two playoff appearances, three Pro Bowl selections, a 50-37-1 regular-season record as a starter and a 1-2 postseason record. He threw for 23,265 yards and posted a 171-55 TD-INT ratio along with a 101.2 passer rating in his time with the Vikings, routinely tuning out criticism that pegged him as nothing more than an average quarterback to lead the Vikings to relative success, even amid roster turnover at receiver (the Stefon Diggs trade, which led to the selection of Jefferson, and the departure of Adam Thielen) and a coaching change following the 2021 season.

Cousins' move south also eliminates a favorite trade partner from the Chicago Bears' anticipated efforts to move Justin Fields. The entire football world believed the Falcons would at least place a call on the Georgia native and former Ohio State star, but Atlanta deftly juked around the projections of protagonists, instead acquiring a proven veteran who will instantly stabilize the position.