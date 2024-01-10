Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Kirk Cousins: 'It's certainly my intention to have him back here'

Keeping Cousins won't be as simple as the turn of the calendar. The 35-year-old is on the books in the form of four void years, but isn't under contract in 2024, meaning the Vikings will have to strike a deal with him to keep Cousins in Minnesota.

"There's a lot of factors that go into these things. It's age, injury, but it's also performance," Odofo-Mensah said of a potential extension for Cousins. "How do you believe the performance will go? And there's different examples through time and obviously you have to pay attention to the person and what he puts into his body and how regimented and detailed he is. All those factors go into it but at the end of the day you're just taking risk. We try to measure it as best we can and protect ourselves and insure against it, but on his side he's trying to take less risk, right? That's his job and they should do that. We'll try to find a place in the middle and see where we end up."

Cousins' most recent deal, a one-year extension in 2022, was worth $35 million. He's earned $231.4 million in his career, so he won't be motivated solely by cashing in on one more big contract, and may instead take less to help the Vikings' roster construction.

"I do think it's important to be aware of," Cousins said earlier this week of potentially taking a hometown discount, via the team site. "I think God has blessed me financially beyond my wildest dreams, so at this stage in my career, the dollars are really not what it's about.

"I had a coach who I was with, who was a younger coach at the time, this was back eight, nine years ago, before my first franchise tag [in Washington], and we were talking about the situation and he made a great comment and he said, 'Kirk, it's not about the dollars, but it is about what the dollars represent.' I thought that was an interesting comment that he made. There will always be some of that, but at today's point, structure is probably more important."

At 35, Cousins isn't showing signs of slowing down. He was playing excellent football before his injury, and after the Vikings were forced to run down their list of backup plans to undesirable results, they might value Cousins even more in 2024.