2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed

The NFL announced on Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights flag football.
Eight NFL teams are sending at least five players to Orlando, where the flag football game will be played Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium, led by the league-leading San Francisco 49ers, who boast nine Pro Bowlers (and eight starters): quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, offensive tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, linebacker Fred Warner and cornerback Charvarius Ward.
The Baltimore Ravens (seven), Dallas Cowboys (seven), Miami Dolphins (six), Philadelphia Eagles (six), Cleveland Browns (five), Kansas City Chiefs (five) and Detroit Lions (five) are the other teams with at least five Pro Bowlers.
2024 NFC Pro Bowl Games roster by position
Offense
*Denotes starter
Quarterback (3)
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers*
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running back (3)
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers*
- D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
- Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Fullback (1)
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*
Wide receiver (4)
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys*
- A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Tight end (2)
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
- Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Tackle (3)
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Guard (3)
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*
- Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
Center (2)
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defense
*Denotes starter
Defensive end (3)
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
- Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears*
- Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Interior linemen (3)
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*
- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*
- Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers
Outside linebacker (3)
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
- Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*
- Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside/middle linebacker (2)
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*
- Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback (4)
- DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys*
- Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers*
- Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
- Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Free safety (1)
- Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons*
Strong safety (2)
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
- Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks
Special teams
*Denotes starter
Long snapper (1)
- Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*
Punter (1)
- Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*
Placekicker (1)
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys*
Kick returner (1)
- Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints*
Special teamer (1)
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions*
Fans interested in ticket and hospitality packages can visit On Location's website at Onlocationexp.com/probowl.
For more information on The Pro Bowl Games, visit https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info/.