2024 Pro Bowl Games skills competitions announced

Sunday, Feb. 4:

Madden NFL Head-to-Head: For the fourth consecutive year, EA Sports will host the Madden NFL Head-to-Head Pro Bowl Games event. Two players will represent the NFC and defend their title against the AFC played in Madden NFL 24 using the official 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters. New this year, the winning team will earn their conference three points.

Gridiron Gauntlet: A full-field relay race between six AFC players and six NFC players who show off their athletic prowess in a challenging obstacle course. They'll break through walls and crawl under doors, among other obstacles, to get to the final sled push across the field with the ultimate goal of finishing first. The winning team will earn their conference three points.

Tug-of-War: New this year, Tug-of-War is a five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy. Positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team across the marker twice gains three points.

Move the Chains: This offensive and defensive linemen strength and speed competition takes strategy and teamwork. Each team of five players must work together to move 3,000 pounds of weights off a massive wall and be the first team to pull that 2,000-pound wall across the finish line. The winner will earn three points for their conference.

The Pro Bowl Games skills competitions will be brought to life by A. Smith & Co. Productions, producers of shows such as "American Ninja Warrior," "Hell's Kitchen" and "The Titan Games." The skills will have cumulative scoring leading up to flag football on Sunday.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon will be a week-long celebration of AFC vs. NFC competitions, culminating with 7-on-7 flag football. To help program the week-long event, the NFL will work with longstanding partners, including the Disney family of ESPN and ABC, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, producers of shows such as ESPN's "Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli," the "Places" franchise and the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback," and A. Smith & Co. Productions. Peyton and Eli Manning will also be the head coaches for the AFC and NFC teams respectively.

