2024 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Verizon now open

Published: Nov 27, 2023 at 12:26 PM

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Verizon is now open.

For the first time in three years, the National Football League will return to Orlando to celebrate the league's best players at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Just like in past years, the Pro Bowl Games provides fans with an unmatched opportunity to vote for their favorite players to compete in a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition, featuring Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in an action-packed flag football game, led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, hosted in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County and the City of Orlando, will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium. Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $45, for Sunday's event, which will also be televised from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Fans can vote as often as they would like to send the league's best players at each position to Orlando for the Pro Bowl Games starting today (Nov. 27) until Monday, Dec. 25 across a variety of platforms, including:

  • ProBowl.com/Vote
  • On club sites (i.e., https://www.newyorkjets.com/pro-bowl-games/vote)
  • Social voting -- During the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 11 - Dec. 25), fans can vote directly on "X" (formerly Twitter) by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days (Dec. 24 - Dec. 25), social votes will count as double.

Player selections will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 29.

The following is a breakdown of positions and the corresponding numbers of players who will be selected (44 players per conference, 88 total) for The Pro Bowl Games:

Table inside Article
Offense Defense Special teams
Wide receivers (8) Defensive ends (6) Punters (2)
Tight ends (4) Interior linemen (6) Placekickers (2)
Tackles (6) Outside linebackers (6) Return specialists (2)
Guards (6) Inside/middle linebackers (4) Special teams (2)
Centers (4) Cornerbacks (8) Long snappers (2)
Quarterbacks (6)
Running backs (6)
Fullbacks (2)

A key evolution of last year's reimagined Pro Bowl Games was the shift from a traditional tackle game to flag football and Pro Bowl Skills. As one of the world's fastest-growing sports, flag football was recently confirmed on the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, marking a historic moment for the sport and the global flag community. The football format will continue to be an integral part of the all-star event, with the NFL's top players showing off flag's fun, fast-paced qualities.

For the AFC versus NFC flag football at Camping World Stadium, the format will be 7-on-7. Organized in partnership with RCX Sports, the NFL's flag football operating partner, and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), Sunday's culminating event at the Pro Bowl Games will feature an unforgettable AFC versus NFC flag game. The game will take place on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones, with scoring plays worth the traditional six points with a one-point conversion from the five-yard line, and a two-point conversion option from the 10-yard line.

Orlando hosted four consecutive Pro Bowl competitions from 2017 to 2020. This year's Pro Bowl Games will feature events across Central Florida, including fan experiences that will celebrate the football season and bring fans close to their favorite clubs and players.

In addition to Sunday's event, ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show live from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1. A made-for-TV event, the Pro Bowl Skills Show will feature the NFL's top players participating in unique competitions that showcase their on-field and off-field skills. This 2024 Pro Bowl Games will feature new and fan-favorite skills, with cumulative scoring leading up to flag football on Sunday.

For more information on The Pro Bowl Games, visit NFL.com/pro-bowl-ga​mes/event-info/. Fans can stay tuned for additional details on the all-star competition in the coming weeks.

On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL, will offer guests elevated hospitality packages for a one-of-a-kind experience at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, including field access throughout the game, access to closed practice sessions, player introductions and premium seating to the game. Fans interested in tickets and hospitality packages can visit On Location's website at OnLocationExp.com/probowl.

