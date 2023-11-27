2024 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Verizon now open

A key evolution of last year's reimagined Pro Bowl Games was the shift from a traditional tackle game to flag football and Pro Bowl Skills. As one of the world's fastest-growing sports, flag football was recently confirmed on the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, marking a historic moment for the sport and the global flag community. The football format will continue to be an integral part of the all-star event, with the NFL's top players showing off flag's fun, fast-paced qualities.

For the AFC versus NFC flag football at Camping World Stadium, the format will be 7-on-7. Organized in partnership with RCX Sports, the NFL's flag football operating partner, and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), Sunday's culminating event at the Pro Bowl Games will feature an unforgettable AFC versus NFC flag game. The game will take place on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones, with scoring plays worth the traditional six points with a one-point conversion from the five-yard line, and a two-point conversion option from the 10-yard line.

Orlando hosted four consecutive Pro Bowl competitions from 2017 to 2020. This year's Pro Bowl Games will feature events across Central Florida, including fan experiences that will celebrate the football season and bring fans close to their favorite clubs and players.

In addition to Sunday's event, ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show live from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1. A made-for-TV event, the Pro Bowl Skills Show will feature the NFL's top players participating in unique competitions that showcase their on-field and off-field skills. This 2024 Pro Bowl Games will feature new and fan-favorite skills, with cumulative scoring leading up to flag football on Sunday.

For more information on The Pro Bowl Games, visit NFL.com/pro-bowl-ga​mes/event-info/. Fans can stay tuned for additional details on the all-star competition in the coming weeks.