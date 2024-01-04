2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

The NFL announced on Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights flag football.
Eight NFL teams are sending at least five players to Orlando, where the flag football game will be played Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium, led by the league-leading San Francisco 49ers, who boast nine Pro Bowlers (and eight starters): quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, offensive tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, linebacker Fred Warner and cornerback Charvarius Ward.
The Baltimore Ravens (seven), Dallas Cowboys (seven), Miami Dolphins (six), Philadelphia Eagles (six), Cleveland Browns (five), Kansas City Chiefs (five) and Detroit Lions (five) are the other teams with at least five Pro Bowlers.
2024 AFC Pro Bowl Games roster by position
Offense
*Denotes starter
Quarterback (3)
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins*
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Running back (3)
- Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins*
- James Cook, Buffalo Bills
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback (1)
- Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins*
Wide receiver (4)
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*
- Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns*
- Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end (2)
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*
- David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Tackle (3)
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*
- Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
Guard (3)
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
- Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Center (2)
- Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
Defense
*Denotes starter
Defensive end (3)
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen (3)
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*
- Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
Outside linebacker (3)
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Inside/middle linebacker (2)
- Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*
- Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback (4)
- Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*
- Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*
- Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
- Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free safety (2)
- Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos*
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong safety (1)
- Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens*
Special teams
*Denotes starter
Long snapper (1)
- Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars
Punter (1)
- AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*
Placekicker (1)
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*
Kick returner (1)
- Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos*
Special teamer (1)
- Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers*
Fans interested in ticket and hospitality packages can visit On Location's website at Onlocationexp.com/probowl.
For more information on The Pro Bowl Games, visit https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info/.