2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

Published: Jan 03, 2024 at 08:00 PM
The NFL announced on Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights flag football.

Eight NFL teams are sending at least five players to Orlando, where the flag football game will be played Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium, led by the league-leading San Francisco 49ers, who boast nine Pro Bowlers (and eight starters): quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, offensive tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, linebacker Fred Warner and cornerback Charvarius Ward.

The Baltimore Ravens (seven), Dallas Cowboys (seven), Miami Dolphins (six), Philadelphia Eagles (six), Cleveland Browns (five), Kansas City Chiefs (five) and Detroit Lions (five) are the other teams with at least five Pro Bowlers.

2024 AFC Pro Bowl Games roster by position

Offense

*Denotes starter

Quarterback (3)

Running back (3)

Fullback (1)

Wide receiver (4)

Tight end (2)

Tackle (3)

Guard (3)

Center (2)

Defense

*Denotes starter

Defensive end (3)

Interior linemen (3)

Outside linebacker (3)

Inside/middle linebacker (2)

Cornerback (4)

Free safety (2)

Strong safety (1)

Special teams

*Denotes starter

Long snapper (1)

Punter (1)

Placekicker (1)

Kick returner (1)

Special teamer (1)

