2024 Pro Bowl Games snubs: Josh Allen, Brandon Aiyuk among players left out

Chubb could be a placeholder for a handful of Pro Bowl-worthy Dolphins defenders. Jaelan Phillips was on the path to a career high in sacks before a torn Achilles ended his season in November. Jevon Holland probably would have made the all-star roster if he'd played an entire season. Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler continue to eat in the middle (both are in the top 11 among DTs with 50-plus pressures, per Pro Football Focus). Andrew Van Ginkel has at least one "Where'd he come from???" play per week.





But I'll go with Chubb as my snubbed choice here, highlighting the painful nature of his Week 17 ACL tear. Chubb generated 11 sacks, 22 QB hits and a league-high six forced fumbles. A menace off the edge, Chubb has generated 78 QB pressures this season, seventh-most among all defenders, per Next Gen Stats, and his 17.6% QB pressure rate is better than the likes of Nick Bosa or Myles Garrett (both 17%). Jalen Ramsey getting a Pro Bowl nod despite playing in just nine games speaks to his big name and importance in Vic Fangio's system. But there were other Dolphins that deserved flowers for their play this season.