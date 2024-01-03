NFL RB Index, Week 18: Three teams whose 2024 starting RB isn't on the current roster

RBs on current roster: Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer





It’s going to be a fun offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears. They have cap space to work with and hold six draft picks, including the No. 1 overall selection and another first-rounder (currently the No. 10 overall pick heading into Week 18). And with this team picking up steam down the stretch, thanks to some stellar playmaking by Justin Fields, expect Chicago to load up this offseason to make a push for the NFC North title in 2024.





Running back is one area where there could be turnover, despite the Bears fronting the league’s second-ranked rushing attack in 2023. The Bears’ top two rushers not named Justin Fields are Herbert (583 rush yards) and Foreman (425 rush yards). Herbert, a 2021 sixth-round pick, will be on the final year of his team-friendly rookie contract, so we can expect him to stick around, but he also missed a third of the season due to injury. Foreman, meanwhile, is on a one-year contract and is set to hit free agency. There is a possibility that Johnson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, could take over as the starter, but I think the Bears could make a real upgrade in the backfield. A number of high-profile free agents will be available, and Chicago should have its eyes on Derrick Henry. Imagine trying to tackle Henry in that Chicago cold. And imagine what the offense could look like with both Henry and Fields in the backfield. Make it happen.