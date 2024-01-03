Ground Index

Presented By

NFL RB Index, Week 18: Three teams whose 2024 starting RB isn't on the current roster

Published: Jan 03, 2024 at 02:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

We are just days away from the end of the 2023 regular season -- meaning the 12 teams eliminated from the playoff field will begin looking toward 2024. The rest of 14 clubs still vying for a championship will follow suit in the next six weeks as they are eliminated.

Every part of the organization will go under a microscope in the next several months in an effort to build the best possible roster for next fall. With this being the RB Index, I'm looking at the running back position to identify teams that do not currently have their RB1 of next season in-house – just as I did last year.

Below are three franchise that, in my opinion, will be searching for new starting running backs for 2024.

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
7-9

RBs on current roster: Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer


It’s going to be a fun offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears. They have cap space to work with and hold six draft picks, including the No. 1 overall selection and another first-rounder (currently the No. 10 overall pick heading into Week 18). And with this team picking up steam down the stretch, thanks to some stellar playmaking by Justin Fields, expect Chicago to load up this offseason to make a push for the NFC North title in 2024. 


Running back is one area where there could be turnover, despite the Bears fronting the league’s second-ranked rushing attack in 2023. The Bears’ top two rushers not named Justin Fields are Herbert (583 rush yards) and Foreman (425 rush yards). Herbert, a 2021 sixth-round pick, will be on the final year of his team-friendly rookie contract, so we can expect him to stick around, but he also missed a third of the season due to injury. Foreman, meanwhile, is on a one-year contract and is set to hit free agency. There is a possibility that Johnson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, could take over as the starter, but I think the Bears could make a real upgrade in the backfield. A number of high-profile free agents will be available, and Chicago should have its eyes on Derrick Henry. Imagine trying to tackle Henry in that Chicago cold. And imagine what the offense could look like with both Henry and Fields in the backfield. Make it happen.

Related Links

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
11-5

RBs on current roster: Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke


Dallas put its chips in Tony Pollard’s basket for 2023, moving on from Ezekiel Elliott last offseason and giving Pollard the vast majority of the team's carries for the first time since he was drafted in 2019. I don’t think things quite panned out the way Jerry Jones envisioned -- even if the Cowboys are in pole position for the NFC East. The rushing attack is averaging 111.8 rush yards per game this season, which ranks 14th in the NFL. It's also just three spots higher than the ranking Dallas achieved in 2020, when Dak Prescott played five games due to injury, and the Cowboys' offense was middling across the board. Pollard hit 5.3 yard per carry and 6.2 yards per touch, both career bests, in 2021. In each season since then, his workload increased, but his average production has decreased, with the back falling to career lows in yards per carry (4.0) and yards per touch (4.3) in 2023. Pollard has shown he’s not quite the bell cow back the team likely thought he was when placing the franchise tag on him last offseason. 


Dallas has some big decisions to make this offseason, with the contracts of several big-name players expiring, including those of Pollard, left tackle Tyron Smith, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and center Tyler Biadasz. To make matters worse, Dallas is projected to sit in the red when it comes to the salary cap. Dowdle is set to be a restricted free agent, while the rookie Vaughn has shown no signs (40 yards on 23 carries over seven games) of being ready for a major role. I truly think this team will move on from Pollard and look to add a less costly option in the draft to lead this backfield in 2024.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
5-11

RBs on current roster: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller


Get ready for some massive changes for the Chargers this offseason, starting at the top with a new general manager and head coach. Los Angeles is also facing the fourth-worst projected salary-cap situation in the league. Ekeler already tried for a change of scenery last offseason, and he will certainly head elsewhere in 2024, with the coming cap crunch also pointing to Kelley's exit. I’d expect to see a youth movement in Los Angeles, which should include a young running back selected in the draft.

Top 15 running backs

Former NFL rushing leader and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew will survey all running backs and rank his top 15 each week of the 2023 season. His rankings are primarily based on this season's efforts. Here is MJD's list in Week 18.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from Week 17's rankings.

Rank
1
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers · Year 7

2023 stats: 16 games | 272 att | 1,459 rush yds | 5.4 ypc | 14 rush TD | 67 rec | 564 rec yds | 7 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost


Christian McCaffrey compiled 91 scrimmage yards prior to his third-quarter exit due to a calf injury. He will miss the regular-season finale against the Rams in an attempt to get fully healed before the postseason. With the 49ers having already locked up the NFC’s top seed, he should feel pretty fresh in the Divisional Round.

Rank
2
1
Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams · Year 2

2023 stats: 12 games | 228 att | 1,144 rush yds | 5.0 ypc | 12 rush TD | 32 rec | 206 rec yds | 3 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost


Is anyone playing better than Kyren Williams at the running back position right now? It’d be tough to argue for anyone else. The second-year pro helped the Rams clinch a playoff berth with 87 rush yards and touchdowns on runs of 4, 2 and 28 yards. With the effort, Williams became the first Rams player with at least 10 rush TDs in a season and 90 rush yards per game since Steven Jackson in 2006. 

Rank
3
1
Raheem Mostert
Raheem Mostert
Miami Dolphins · Year 9

2023 stats: 15 games | 209 att | 1,012 rush yds | 4.8 ypc | 18 rush TD | 25 rec | 175 rec yds | 3 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


The Dolphins were without top running back Raheem Mostert, who is dealing with knee and ankle injuries, last week. With the AFC East (and the right to host at least one playoff game) on the line, I’d like to think the NFL’s leader in scrimmage TDs will be out there on Sunday night against the Bills. 

Rank
4
David Montgomery
David Montgomery
Detroit Lions · Year 5

2023 stats: 13 games | 209 att | 975 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 12 rush TD | 16 rec | 117 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


The Lions missed numerous blocks that let Dallas defenders into the backfield -- and the team still managed to rack up 125 yards on the ground. David Montgomery led the way Saturday night with 14 carries for 65 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run that capped a 7-minute, 23-second drive. Cleaning up some of the blocking in the run game (Sam LaPorta, I’m looking at you) will make this Lions offense a nightmare in the postseason.

Rank
5
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions · Rookie

2023 stats: 14 games | 169 att | 915 rush yds | 5.4 ypc | 9 rush TD | 52 rec | 316 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


Jahmyr Gibbs got off to a slow start Saturday, missing his first target on the Lions’ first possession. However, he made several big plays several drives later, with back-to-back runs of 11 and 17 yards after Detroit converted a fake punt deep in its own territory. The rookie is closing in on 1,000 rush yards -- but if he's going to get there, he'll have to do it against Minnesota’s top-10 run defense in Week 18. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Rank
6
1
James Cook
James Cook
Buffalo Bills · Year 2

2023 stats: 16 games | 224 att | 1,086 rush yds | 4.8 ypc | 2 rush TD | 41 rec | 429 rec yds | 4 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost


Sunday’s Patriots-Bills tilt was a true defensive battle, with five total turnovers and the Patriots' offense actually outgaining Josh Allen’s unit, 294 yards to 281. James Cook led all players with 16 carries and 48 rush yards, which was enough to give him 1,000 yards in a season for the first time in his young career.

Rank
7
2
D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift
Philadelphia Eagles · Year 4

2023 stats: 16 games | 229 att | 1,049 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 5 rush TD | 39 rec | 214 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


Nothing is coming easy for the Philadelphia Eagles right now. Philly was held to just 91 rush yards as a team on Sunday, with D’Andre Swift leading the charge (61 yards on 13 carries, for a respectable 4.7 yards a pop). I’m honestly surprised Swift didn’t get the rock more often, with Jalen Hurts struggling to find any sort of rhythm in the pass game. 

Rank
8
3
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans · Year 8

2023 stats: 16 games | 261 att | 1,014 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 11 rush TD | 28 rec | 214 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


The Titans struggled to get anything going, as they were held to 187 yards of total offense in Sunday’s loss to the still-alive Texans. Derrick Henry was kept at bay for much of the day, compiling 42 yards on 12 carries, but it was enough to make him the 10th running back in NFL history to have at least five seasons with 1,000-plus rushing yards and 10-plus rush TDs. Only four guys have more than five such seasons -- LaDainian Tomlinson (eight), Emmitt Smith (seven), Adrian Peterson (seven) and Barry Sanders (six) -- but that’s a conversation for next year. 

Rank
9
2
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars · Year 3

2023 stats: 16 games | 251 att | 951 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 11 rush TD | 53 rec | 446 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


With C.J. Beathard in for an injured Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne was in the driver’s seat for the Jaguars in a must-win game, and he had his best performance since October to lead the Jags to a shutout victory. Etienne finished with 118 scrimmage yards (102 rushing) and a pair of touchdowns, including a pitch that went for 62 yards early in the third quarter. This is what Jacksonville needs from its star running back moving forward, no matter who’s in at QB.

Rank
10
NR
Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs · Year 2

2023 stats: 14 games | 205 att | 935 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 7 rush TD | 44 rec | 244 rec yds | 2 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


Whenever the Chiefs’ offense fell flat Sunday, it felt like Isiah Pacheco was the one to put a spring back in its step. He had gains of 35 and 37 yards in the run game, and he finished the contest as the Chiefs’ receptions leader, with seven catches for 35 yards -- including an 8-yard TD connection with Patrick Mahomes for Kansas City’s first score -- on seven targets. Pacheco had his best career outing, with 165 scrimmage yards, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as the Chiefs locked up their eighth consecutive division title with the victory. 

Rank
11
3
Rachaad White
Rachaad White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · Year 2

2023 stats: 16 games | 253 att | 915 rush yds | 3.6 ypc | 6 rush TD | 60 rec | 531 rec yds | 3 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost


Over the past month, the Bucs put themselves in position to win the NFC South, thanks to a strong Rachaad White-led rushing attack. But the run game -- along with hopes of securing a strong grasp on a playoff berth -- was stymied in Week 17, as the Saints forced White to routinely run through a wall he couldn’t knock down. He also lost a fumble -- one of the Bucs’ four turnovers in the game.

Rank
12
1
Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals · Year 7

2023 stats: 16 games | 243 att | 923 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 8 rush TD | 51 rec | 370 rec yds | 2 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Joe Mixon and the Bengals’ offense were cooking in the first half against the Chiefs, with the veteran running back logging 66 of his 87 scrimmage yards in the first two quarters, including a 7-yard touchdown reception. That score made Mixon the sixth player in franchise history to reach 60-plus scrimmage TDs -- which will have to be the consolation prize for missing the playoffs.

Rank
13
1
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons · Rookie

2023 stats: 16 games | 203 att | 948 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 4 rush TD | 51 rec | 384 rec yds | 3 rec TD | 3 fumbles lost


Bijan Robinson had another solid outing in the Falcons’ latest loss, with 75 yards on 15 carries for 5.0 yards a pop. The NFC South will come down to Week 18, and the Falcons must play better against New Orleans than they did against the Bears. In the last meeting against the Saints, Bijan posted 123 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Atlanta will need that again from the young star.

Rank
14
4
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants · Year 6

2023 stats: 13 games | 229 att | 916 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 4 rush TD | 39 rec | 229 rec yds | 4 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost


Week 17's tough loss to the Rams was peppered with miscues from Giants, so it’s easy to overlook the few highlights from Saquon Barkley. The veteran only had 58 scrimmage yards. He also had a chance to be the hero on a two-point conversion that would have given the Giants a late lead, but a poor pass from Tyrod Taylor nixed that potential outcome. Barkley has one more home game at MetLife Stadium before his current one-year deal runs out. Who knows what 2024 has in store? Enjoy this one, Giants fans.

Rank
15
NR
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Pittsburgh Steelers · Year 3

2023 stats: 16 games | 229 att | 923 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 7 rush TD | 24 rec | 149 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble lost


Najee Harris went off last week, rushing for a season-high 122 yards and tying a career high with two rush TDs in a game. The third-year back has been a huge asset for a Steelers offense that’s again shuffled through quarterbacks. He has steadily produced in 2023 and is nearing his third straight 1,000-yard season, with his team on the doorstep of the postseason.

DROPPED OUT: Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (previously No. 14); Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens (No. 15).

The Ground Index presented by FedEx ranks NFL running back performances all season long. Check out the weekly FedEx Air NFL Players of the Week and cast your vote after Sunday Night Football.

Related Content

news

NFL RB Index, Week 17: Top five rushing quarterbacks 

Maurice Jones-Drew examines the top rushing quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Where does Justin Fields sit? Plus, check out his updated ranking of the top 15 running backs. 
news

NFL RB Index, Week 16: 3 fresh running backs who could impact playoff race; updated top-15 rankings

Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights three fresh-legged running backs who could significantly impact the NFL playoff race. Plus, check out his updated ranking of the top 15 running backs right now. Which team boasts two selections?
news

NFL RB Index, Week 15: Top 15 running backs heading into final stretch of 2023 season

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his ranking of the NFL's top 15 running backs heading into the final four weeks of the 2023 regular season. Who's No. 1? Where does Miami's dynamic RB duo land?
news

NFL RB Index, Week 14: Top three running back duos right now

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his top three rushing duos in the NFL this season. Will the Lions or Dolphins tandem earn the No. 1 spot? Plus, MJD updates his top 15 RB rankings heading into Week 14.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 13: Three running backs who can save their teams' seasons

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies three running backs who can help secure a playoff berth for their teams down the stretch. Plus, MJD updates his top 15 RB rankings heading into December.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 12: Ten teams that must invest in the backfield this offseason

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies 10 teams that must invest in the running back position this offseason -- including three of the league's top-10 rushing teams right now.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 11: Eddie George, Fred Taylor among 7 running backs who belong in Hall of Fame

The semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 will be announced later this month. Maurice Jones-Drew scans the list of modern-era nominees and identifies seven running backs who deserve a gold jacket.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 10: Four running backs whose production should skyrocket in second half

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies four NFL running backs poised to take off in the second half of the season. Plus, MJD updates his ranking of the top 15 players at the position right now.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 9: Re-drafting rookie running backs -- De'Von Achane leapfrogs Bijan Robinson!

Bijan Robinson was the first rusher selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but has the pecking order changed over the past two months of live action? Maurice Jones-Drew re-drafts top rookie running backs. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 RBs in the league today.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 8: Top five 2024 free agent running backs

 Maurice Jones-Drew reveals the top five running backs that should be pursued in free agency in 2024. Plus, he updates his top 15 RBs heading into Week 8 -- a list that includes three new names.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 7: Five running backs who could be on the move ahead of trade deadline

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies five running backs who could be on the move ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline. Plus, he updates his top 15 RBs heading into Week 7. 