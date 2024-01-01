2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft order: Bears clinch No. 1 overall pick; Commanders move into No. 2 slot

Published: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:42 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft heading into the final weekend of the 2023 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS


Panthers' record: 2-14 (.520 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 18 opponent: vs. Buccaneers

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, QB


Chicago clinched the No. 1 pick on Sunday, giving them plenty to think about in the coming months. Whether the Bears take a quarterback here or instead decide to continue building around ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Justin Fields﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, they must also improve the interior of their offensive line. Nate Davis has been solid when healthy and is under contract through 2025, but ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Lucas Patrick﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Dan Feeney﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ are free agents, and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Cody Whitehair﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ could be a cap casualty.


See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.

Pick
2
1
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
4-12 · (.504 strength of schedule)

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, OT, WR, IOL

Week 18 opponent: vs. Cowboys


New Commanders owner Josh Harris may enact sweeping changes in Washington this offseason. That Washington had intended to start Jacoby Brissett over Sam Howell on Sunday, before Brissett tweaked his hamstring late in the week, portends a new beginning at the QB position in 2024.

Pick
3
1
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
4-12 · .527

Biggest needs: QB, TE, OT, WR, RB

Week 18 opponent: vs. Jets


Rhamondre Stevenson's season is over due to the high ankle sprain he suffered in early December, ending a tough year for him and the team's rushing offense. Bringing in Zeke Elliott was a stop-gap measure, and he'll hit free agency in March. The team needs an electric dual-threat back to bring a spark to the offense in 2024.

Pick
4
2
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
4-12 · .566

Biggest needs: WR, DT, IOL, Edge, CB

Week 18 opponent: vs. Seahawks


Marco Wilson, a 2021 fourth-round pick who started 11 games at corner for Arizona this season, was released last week after being demoted to special teams duty. The Cardinals invested in the position in last year's draft, taking Garrett Williams (Round 3) and Kei'Trel Clark (Round 6), but finding another corner will be necessary if starter Antonio Hamilton departs as a free agent. 

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
5-11 · .500

Biggest needs: RB, IOL, DT, Edge, OT

Week 18 opponent: vs. Eagles


With ﻿﻿﻿﻿Rakeem Nunez-Roches﻿﻿﻿﻿ and A'Shawn Robinson set to hit the open market, the Giants could target a DT early in April's draft. New York holds an extra second-round pick after dealing ﻿﻿﻿﻿Leonard Williams﻿﻿﻿﻿ to Seattle at the trade deadline; perhaps the G-Men use that selection to find a new run-stopper.

Pick
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
5-11 · .520

Biggest needs: CB, RB, OT, DT, Edge

Week 18 opponent: vs. Chiefs


The draft's top cornerbacks will likely be on the Chargers' wish list, given the troubles they've had in the secondary this season. The team could add a Day 3 pick at the position, as well, because there is little depth behind ﻿﻿﻿﻿Asante Samuel Jr.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
5-11 · .527

Biggest needs: OT, CB, WR, Edge, RB

Week 18 opponent: vs. Jaguars


The Titans' receiver situation is a major concern for 2024. DeAndre Hopkins is still a quality player, but second-year wideout Treylon Burks has yet to prove he's a reliable second option, while Chris Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are both impending free agents.

Pick
8
1
New York Jets
New York Jets
6-10 · .523

Biggest needs: OT, WR, QB, S, DT

Week 18 opponent: at Patriots


The only thing clear about the Jets' 2024 offensive tackle situation is its lack of clarity. The team did not pick up ﻿﻿Mekhi Becton﻿﻿'s fifth-year option, making him a free agent in March. Recent fourth-round picks Max Mitchell (2022) and Carter Warren (2023) are unproven, at best, making it likely ﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿﻿ will have at least one new pass protector on the outside next season.

Pick
9
1
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
7-9 · .418

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge, CB, DT

Week 18 opponent: at Saints


The Falcons need to find another pass rusher to team with 2022 second-round pick ﻿﻿﻿Arnold Ebiketie﻿﻿﻿. They could invest a premium pick on one in April, if they decide to part ways with veteran ﻿﻿﻿Lorenzo Carter﻿﻿﻿ and/or they do not re-sign ﻿﻿﻿Bud Dupree﻿﻿﻿.

Pick
10
2
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
7-9 · .461

Week 18 opponent: at Packers


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Bears' needs.

Pick
11
2
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
7-9 · .488

Biggest needs: QB, IOL, DT, OT, RB

Week 18 opponent: vs. Broncos


The Raiders once again enter the offseason with questions at quarterback. Week 1 starter ﻿﻿﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿﻿﻿, who's been relegated to the bench since midway through the campaign, could be a cut candidate this offseason. Rookie ﻿﻿﻿Aidan O'Connell﻿﻿﻿ hasn't shown enough to cement his status as the team's 2024 starter, though he could have an opportunity to compete for the QB1 job in training camp. However, that'll depend heavily on who Vegas hires as its next head coach.

Pick
12
2
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
7-9 · .496

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, OG, LB, DT

Week 18 opponent: at Lions


The Vikings will have turnover in the front seven next season, with pass rushers Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum (who was placed on injured reserve last week with a torn quad) and Marcus Davenport (already on IR with a high ankle sprain) all impending free agents. Depth is sorely needed on the edge, even if one of those veterans returns.

Pick
13
2
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
8-8 · .430

Biggest needs: OT, OG, Edge, CB, DT

Week 18 opponent: vs. Falcons


﻿﻿﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿﻿﻿ is currently on IR, marking the second consecutive season in which he's missed significant time. And though ﻿﻿﻿Paulson Adebo﻿﻿﻿ has stepped up as a shutdown corner, and ﻿﻿﻿Alontae Taylor﻿﻿﻿ has proven himself a physical slot defender, the team will likely still need to add depth in 2024 -- especially if ﻿﻿﻿Isaac Yiadom﻿﻿﻿ finds another home via free agency.

Pick
14
1
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
8-8 · .488

Biggest needs: DT, TE, S, CB, Edge

Week 18 opponent: at Raiders


With starter P.J. Locke set to hit free agency in March and third-year safety ﻿Caden Sterns﻿ missing nearly the entire season with a torn patellar tendon (after missing 12 games in 2022 because of injury), it makes sense for the Broncos to add another defensive back -- on Day 3 at the very least.

Pick
15
7
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
8-8 · .531

Biggest needs: LB, IOL, DT, Edge, S

Week 18 opponent: at Cardinals


Rookies Anthony Bradford and Olusegun Oluwatimi could be the team's future at right guard and center, respectively, with Phil Haynes (on IR with a toe injury) and Evan Brown currently not signed for 2024. But with starting left guard Damien Lewis also headed for free agency, I expect GM John Schneider to have his eye on another interior offensive lineman in the middle of the draft.

Pick
16
2
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
8-8 · .574

Biggest needs: OT, WR, DT, TE, CB

Week 18 opponent: vs. Browns


Former first-rounder (and 2024 free agent) Jonah Williams has had his ups and downs in his first year at right tackle. If Cincinnati opts to go in a different direction this offseason, the team could try out 2021 draft picks Jackson Carman (Round 2) and D'Ante Smith (Round 4) in that spot. But it seems more likely that the Bengals will use an early draft pick on a young talent, who could compete for the job in Year 1.

Pick
17
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Texans' record: 9-7 (.473)

Texans' Week 18 opponent: vs. Seahawks


See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Cardinals' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.

Pick
18
1
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
9-7 · .527

Biggest needs: CB, OT, IOL, WR, LB

Week 18 opponent: at Ravens


The Steelers were fortunate Joey Porter Jr. was still on the board last year when they opened Round 2. But with Levi Wallace, James Pierre and Chandon Sullivan all entering free agency -- and Patrick Peterson potentially making a permanent move to safety in 2024 -- Pittsburgh will need to continue to invest in the position.

Pick
PL
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
8-8 · .473

Biggest needs: OT, CB, S, IOL, DT

Week 18 opponent: vs. Bears


After moving cornerback Rasul Douglas at the trade deadline, the Packers were likely already planning to look for help at the position in the offseason. Add in the fact that both Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes have missed significant time this year due to injury, and four other Packer CBs are set to hit free agency in March, and it becomes clear cornerback is a top priority for Green Bay this offseason.

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8-8 · .508

Biggest needs: QB, WR, IOL, S, Edge

Week 18 opponent: at Panthers


Mike Evans, who turns 31 this summer, is currently slated to be a free agent when the new league year begins in March. If the Bucs are unable to keep the four-time Pro Bowler around, they'll need to add another physical playmaker early in the draft.

Pick
PL
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
9-7 · .480

Biggest needs: DT, WR, Edge, CB, LB

Week 18 opponent: vs. Texans


Unless the Colts re-sign DT Grover Stewart to pair with DeForest Buckner next season, they could be in search of a strong run-stopper in April's draft to beef up the middle of their defensive line.

Pick
PL
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
9-7 · .520

Biggest needs: CB, OT, Edge, LB, S

Week 18 opponent: at 49ers


The Rams recently used Day 3 picks on cornerbacks Cobie Durant (Round 4, 2022), Derion Kendrick (Round 6, 2022) and Tre Tomlinson (Round 6, 2023), but with Akhello Witherspoon headed to free agency, they could be in the market for a starting corner early in this draft (assuming they don't trade for a veteran beforehand).

Pick
PL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
9-7 · .543

Biggest needs: Edge, OG, DT, WR, OT

Week 18 opponent: at Titans


Jacksonville's recent offensive troubles started when receiver Christian Kirk was lost to a season-ending core muscle injury in early December. Rookie Parker Washington has flashed over the last few weeks, but I expect the Jags to select another pass catcher in April -- especially if they're unable to re-sign Calvin Ridley and/or they choose to part with Zay Jones in a cost-savings move ($11 million base salary in 2024, per Over the Cap).

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
10-6 · .457

Biggest needs: DT, S, Edge, WR, CB

Week 18 opponent: at Dolphins


Von Miller's off-field issues, huge 2024 salary and lack of production this season (zero sacks in 11 games) may signal the end of his time in Buffalo. A.J Epenesa, Leonard Floyd and Shaq Lawson are all free agents in 2024, so Greg Rousseau may find himself surrounded with a new group of edge rushers next season.

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
10-6 · .496

Biggest needs: DT, WR, CB, RB, OT

Week 18 opponent: at Chargers


Chris Jones is still one of the top players at his position league-wide and could expect to be paid commensurately in 2024 (SEE: his reworked one-year deal signed after Week 1 that ended an extensive holdout). Kansas City could use the franchise tag to retain him, but it comes with a reported $19.7 million price tag, per Over The Cap. Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton are also free agents in March, so the Chiefs may need a total rebuild up front. 

Pick
PL
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
11-5 · .434

Biggest needs: IOL, S, WR, DT, TE

Week 18 opponent: vs. Bills


Safeties DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones are set to hit free agency this offseason, so look for the Dolphins to potentially add a defensive back on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
11-5 · .461

Biggest needs: OT, RB, C, CB, LB

Week 18 opponent: at Commanders


After returning from offseason surgery that repaired a broken fibula, Tony Pollard has only one 100-yard rushing effort in 16 games this season (122 against Arizona in Week 3), so Dallas may decide not to re-sign their lead back for next season. If the Cowboys proceed in that direction, then finding another rushing/receiving weapon to pair with Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn would become a high priority.

Pick
PL
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
11-5 · .484

Biggest needs: CB, OG, Edge, WR, DT

Week 18 opponent: vs. Vikings


Detroit's offensive line sets the tone for one of the league's most prolific offenses. Frank Ragnow will again anchor the group in 2024, but he could find himself sandwiched between new guards in 2024, if veterans Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and/or Jonah Jackson are not re-signed this offseason.

Pick
PL
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
11-5 · .484

Biggest needs: RB, WR, CB, Edge, LB

Week 18 opponent: at Giants


Jalen Hurts will again have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as his top wideouts in 2024, but complementary pass catchers Julio Jones, Quez Watkins, and Olamide Zaccheaus are set to hit free agency. I wouldn't be surprised if the Eagles select a WR on Day 2 -- especially if GM Howie Roseman finds a potential value pick at the position.

Pick
PL
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 11-5 (.539)

Browns' Week 18 opponent: at Colts

Texans' biggest needs: OT, DT, CB, Edge, TE


Right tackle George Fant could receive offers from other teams in free agency, and the contracts of reserves Charlie Heck and Josh Jones also expire in March. Houston needs to acquire depth at the position from this draft -- even if the team re-signs Fant or another veteran in March. 


See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
PL
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
12-4 · .504

Biggest needs: OT, IOL, DT, WR, Edge

Week 18 opponent: vs. Rams


The Niners snapped up Sebastian Joseph-Day after he was released by the Chargers. He’ll join Kevin Givens and former first-rounder Javon Kinlaw in the free agent market this spring, though -- meaning the team might address the interior defensive line in April's draft. 

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
13-3 · .543

Biggest needs: DT, OG, WR, CB, RB

Week 18 opponent: vs. Steelers


Justin Madubuike is making the most of his contract year, while Michael Pierce and Brent Urban are also scheduled for free agency. Travis Jones and Broderick Washington are a solid base upon which the Ravens could rebuild the defensive line, but Baltimore will need to bring in more young talent to bolster the group if the veterans do not return.

TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2-14

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS


Biggest needs: Edge, WR, LB, IOL, CB

Week 18 opponent: vs. Buccaneers


Adam Thielen has been Bryce Young's crutch during the QB's rookie season, and the veteran has two years remaining on his deal. DJ Chark is an impending free agent, though, and Terrace Marshall hasn't really contributed since early October. The Panthers need more than Thielen and Jonathan Mingo to give Young his best chance at progressing in 2024.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
11-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: DT, LB, Edge, OT, WR

Week 18 opponent: at Bengals


Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returns for 2024, but Matthew Adams, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. are all free agents. Look for Cleveland to target second-level defenders in the middle of the draft, as a result.

Related Content

news

Bears clinch No. 1 pick in 2024 NFL Draft following Panthers' loss to Jaguars

With the Carolina Panthers losing on Sunday, the Chicago Bears will own the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Ranking the top 15 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff presents two excellent semifinal games this coming Monday (New Year's Day): Alabama vs. Michigan and Texas vs. Washington. With his mind on the 2024 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter ranks the top 15 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in the CFP.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Shake-up in top five; Vikings, Bengals biggest climbers

Will the New England Patriots be able to add an impact quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft? Chad Reuter provides an updated look at Round 1, along with needs for every team.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Packers go from playoff picture to No. 12 pick after Week 15

Will the Packers shore up their cornerback depth in the 2024 NFL Draft? Chad Reuter provides an updated look at Round 1, along with needs for every team.
news

2024 NFL Draft: My college football All-Senior Teams

Which senior prospects stood out the most at their respective positions this year? With the 2023 college football regular season in the books, Chad Reuter reveals his first- and second-team All-Senior Bowl selections. Get your 2024 NFL Draft fix here!
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Chargers move into top 10; Raiders jump up to No. 7

 Are the Chargers going to pick in the top 10 for the first time since selecting Justin Herbert sixth overall in 2020? Chad Reuter provides an updated look at Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, along with needs for every team.
news

UNC star QB Drake Maye announces intentions to enter 2024 NFL Draft

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye announced on Monday that he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots climb to No. 2 overall; Commanders hit top five

After being shut out by the Chargers, Bill Belichick's Patriots moved to No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft order. Chad Reuter provides an updated look at Round 1, along with needs for every team.
news

2024 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Which college football players intend to enter?

Which underclassmen plan to enter the 2024 NFL Draft? Have a look at a draft eligibility Q&A and the prospects who have made their intentions known.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Top 20 Senior Bowl prospects of the 2023 college football regular season

With the 2023 college football regular season wrapped up, Chad Reuter reveals his top 20 Senior Bowl prospects of the year so far. Plus, he identifies 30 more players deserving of the spotlight.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Jets move up 10 spots during four-game losing streak

The Jets are moving closer to a top-five pick after losing for the fourth straight week. Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.