2024 NFL Draft order: Bears clinch No. 1 overall pick; Commanders move into No. 2 slot

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 2-14 (.520 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 18 opponent: vs. Buccaneers

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, QB





Chicago clinched the No. 1 pick on Sunday, giving them plenty to think about in the coming months. Whether the Bears take a quarterback here or instead decide to continue building around Justin Fields, they must also improve the interior of their offensive line. Nate Davis has been solid when healthy and is under contract through 2025, but Lucas Patrick and Dan Feeney are free agents, and Cody Whitehair could be a cap casualty.





