2024 NFL Draft order: Bears clinch No. 1 overall pick; Commanders move into No. 2 slot

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 2-14 (.520 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 18 opponent: vs. Buccaneers

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, QB





Chicago clinched the No. 1 pick on Sunday, giving them plenty to think about in the coming months. Whether the Bears take a quarterback here or instead decide to continue building around ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Justin Fields﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, they must also improve the interior of their offensive line. Nate Davis has been solid when healthy and is under contract through 2025, but ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Lucas Patrick﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Dan Feeney﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ are free agents, and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Cody Whitehair﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ could be a cap casualty.





See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.