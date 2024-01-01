2024 NFL Draft order: Bears clinch No. 1 overall pick; Commanders move into No. 2 slot

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft heading into the final weekend of the 2023 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS
Panthers' record: 2-14 (.520 strength of schedule)
Panthers' Week 18 opponent: vs. Buccaneers
Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, QB
Chicago clinched the No. 1 pick on Sunday, giving them plenty to think about in the coming months. Whether the Bears take a quarterback here or instead decide to continue building around Justin Fields, they must also improve the interior of their offensive line. Nate Davis has been solid when healthy and is under contract through 2025, but Lucas Patrick and Dan Feeney are free agents, and Cody Whitehair could be a cap casualty.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, OT, WR, IOL
Week 18 opponent: vs. Cowboys
New Commanders owner Josh Harris may enact sweeping changes in Washington this offseason. That Washington had intended to start Jacoby Brissett over Sam Howell on Sunday, before Brissett tweaked his hamstring late in the week, portends a new beginning at the QB position in 2024.
Biggest needs: QB, TE, OT, WR, RB
Week 18 opponent: vs. Jets
Rhamondre Stevenson's season is over due to the high ankle sprain he suffered in early December, ending a tough year for him and the team's rushing offense. Bringing in Zeke Elliott was a stop-gap measure, and he'll hit free agency in March. The team needs an electric dual-threat back to bring a spark to the offense in 2024.
Biggest needs: WR, DT, IOL, Edge, CB
Week 18 opponent: vs. Seahawks
Marco Wilson, a 2021 fourth-round pick who started 11 games at corner for Arizona this season, was released last week after being demoted to special teams duty. The Cardinals invested in the position in last year's draft, taking Garrett Williams (Round 3) and Kei'Trel Clark (Round 6), but finding another corner will be necessary if starter Antonio Hamilton departs as a free agent.
Biggest needs: RB, IOL, DT, Edge, OT
Week 18 opponent: vs. Eagles
With Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A'Shawn Robinson set to hit the open market, the Giants could target a DT early in April's draft. New York holds an extra second-round pick after dealing Leonard Williams to Seattle at the trade deadline; perhaps the G-Men use that selection to find a new run-stopper.
Biggest needs: CB, RB, OT, DT, Edge
Week 18 opponent: vs. Chiefs
The draft's top cornerbacks will likely be on the Chargers' wish list, given the troubles they've had in the secondary this season. The team could add a Day 3 pick at the position, as well, because there is little depth behind Asante Samuel Jr.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, WR, Edge, RB
Week 18 opponent: vs. Jaguars
The Titans' receiver situation is a major concern for 2024. DeAndre Hopkins is still a quality player, but second-year wideout Treylon Burks has yet to prove he's a reliable second option, while Chris Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are both impending free agents.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, QB, S, DT
Week 18 opponent: at Patriots
The only thing clear about the Jets' 2024 offensive tackle situation is its lack of clarity. The team did not pick up Mekhi Becton's fifth-year option, making him a free agent in March. Recent fourth-round picks Max Mitchell (2022) and Carter Warren (2023) are unproven, at best, making it likely Aaron Rodgers will have at least one new pass protector on the outside next season.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge, CB, DT
Week 18 opponent: at Saints
The Falcons need to find another pass rusher to team with 2022 second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie. They could invest a premium pick on one in April, if they decide to part ways with veteran Lorenzo Carter and/or they do not re-sign Bud Dupree.
Week 18 opponent: at Packers
Biggest needs: QB, IOL, DT, OT, RB
Week 18 opponent: vs. Broncos
The Raiders once again enter the offseason with questions at quarterback. Week 1 starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who's been relegated to the bench since midway through the campaign, could be a cut candidate this offseason. Rookie Aidan O'Connell hasn't shown enough to cement his status as the team's 2024 starter, though he could have an opportunity to compete for the QB1 job in training camp. However, that'll depend heavily on who Vegas hires as its next head coach.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, OG, LB, DT
Week 18 opponent: at Lions
The Vikings will have turnover in the front seven next season, with pass rushers Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum (who was placed on injured reserve last week with a torn quad) and Marcus Davenport (already on IR with a high ankle sprain) all impending free agents. Depth is sorely needed on the edge, even if one of those veterans returns.
Biggest needs: OT, OG, Edge, CB, DT
Week 18 opponent: vs. Falcons
Marshon Lattimore is currently on IR, marking the second consecutive season in which he's missed significant time. And though Paulson Adebo has stepped up as a shutdown corner, and Alontae Taylor has proven himself a physical slot defender, the team will likely still need to add depth in 2024 -- especially if Isaac Yiadom finds another home via free agency.
Biggest needs: DT, TE, S, CB, Edge
Week 18 opponent: at Raiders
With starter P.J. Locke set to hit free agency in March and third-year safety Caden Sterns missing nearly the entire season with a torn patellar tendon (after missing 12 games in 2022 because of injury), it makes sense for the Broncos to add another defensive back -- on Day 3 at the very least.
Biggest needs: LB, IOL, DT, Edge, S
Week 18 opponent: at Cardinals
Rookies Anthony Bradford and Olusegun Oluwatimi could be the team's future at right guard and center, respectively, with Phil Haynes (on IR with a toe injury) and Evan Brown currently not signed for 2024. But with starting left guard Damien Lewis also headed for free agency, I expect GM John Schneider to have his eye on another interior offensive lineman in the middle of the draft.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, DT, TE, CB
Week 18 opponent: vs. Browns
Former first-rounder (and 2024 free agent) Jonah Williams has had his ups and downs in his first year at right tackle. If Cincinnati opts to go in a different direction this offseason, the team could try out 2021 draft picks Jackson Carman (Round 2) and D'Ante Smith (Round 4) in that spot. But it seems more likely that the Bengals will use an early draft pick on a young talent, who could compete for the job in Year 1.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans' record: 9-7 (.473)
Texans' Week 18 opponent: vs. Seahawks
Biggest needs: CB, OT, IOL, WR, LB
Week 18 opponent: at Ravens
The Steelers were fortunate Joey Porter Jr. was still on the board last year when they opened Round 2. But with Levi Wallace, James Pierre and Chandon Sullivan all entering free agency -- and Patrick Peterson potentially making a permanent move to safety in 2024 -- Pittsburgh will need to continue to invest in the position.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, S, IOL, DT
Week 18 opponent: vs. Bears
After moving cornerback Rasul Douglas at the trade deadline, the Packers were likely already planning to look for help at the position in the offseason. Add in the fact that both Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes have missed significant time this year due to injury, and four other Packer CBs are set to hit free agency in March, and it becomes clear cornerback is a top priority for Green Bay this offseason.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, IOL, S, Edge
Week 18 opponent: at Panthers
Mike Evans, who turns 31 this summer, is currently slated to be a free agent when the new league year begins in March. If the Bucs are unable to keep the four-time Pro Bowler around, they'll need to add another physical playmaker early in the draft.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, Edge, CB, LB
Week 18 opponent: vs. Texans
Unless the Colts re-sign DT Grover Stewart to pair with DeForest Buckner next season, they could be in search of a strong run-stopper in April's draft to beef up the middle of their defensive line.
Biggest needs: CB, OT, Edge, LB, S
Week 18 opponent: at 49ers
The Rams recently used Day 3 picks on cornerbacks Cobie Durant (Round 4, 2022), Derion Kendrick (Round 6, 2022) and Tre Tomlinson (Round 6, 2023), but with Akhello Witherspoon headed to free agency, they could be in the market for a starting corner early in this draft (assuming they don't trade for a veteran beforehand).
Biggest needs: Edge, OG, DT, WR, OT
Week 18 opponent: at Titans
Jacksonville's recent offensive troubles started when receiver Christian Kirk was lost to a season-ending core muscle injury in early December. Rookie Parker Washington has flashed over the last few weeks, but I expect the Jags to select another pass catcher in April -- especially if they're unable to re-sign Calvin Ridley and/or they choose to part with Zay Jones in a cost-savings move ($11 million base salary in 2024, per Over the Cap).
Biggest needs: DT, S, Edge, WR, CB
Week 18 opponent: at Dolphins
Von Miller's off-field issues, huge 2024 salary and lack of production this season (zero sacks in 11 games) may signal the end of his time in Buffalo. A.J Epenesa, Leonard Floyd and Shaq Lawson are all free agents in 2024, so Greg Rousseau may find himself surrounded with a new group of edge rushers next season.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, CB, RB, OT
Week 18 opponent: at Chargers
Chris Jones is still one of the top players at his position league-wide and could expect to be paid commensurately in 2024 (SEE: his reworked one-year deal signed after Week 1 that ended an extensive holdout). Kansas City could use the franchise tag to retain him, but it comes with a reported $19.7 million price tag, per Over The Cap. Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton are also free agents in March, so the Chiefs may need a total rebuild up front.
Biggest needs: IOL, S, WR, DT, TE
Week 18 opponent: vs. Bills
Safeties DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones are set to hit free agency this offseason, so look for the Dolphins to potentially add a defensive back on Day 2 or early on Day 3.
Biggest needs: OT, RB, C, CB, LB
Week 18 opponent: at Commanders
After returning from offseason surgery that repaired a broken fibula, Tony Pollard has only one 100-yard rushing effort in 16 games this season (122 against Arizona in Week 3), so Dallas may decide not to re-sign their lead back for next season. If the Cowboys proceed in that direction, then finding another rushing/receiving weapon to pair with Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn would become a high priority.
Biggest needs: CB, OG, Edge, WR, DT
Week 18 opponent: vs. Vikings
Detroit's offensive line sets the tone for one of the league's most prolific offenses. Frank Ragnow will again anchor the group in 2024, but he could find himself sandwiched between new guards in 2024, if veterans Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and/or Jonah Jackson are not re-signed this offseason.
Biggest needs: RB, WR, CB, Edge, LB
Week 18 opponent: at Giants
Jalen Hurts will again have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as his top wideouts in 2024, but complementary pass catchers Julio Jones, Quez Watkins, and Olamide Zaccheaus are set to hit free agency. I wouldn't be surprised if the Eagles select a WR on Day 2 -- especially if GM Howie Roseman finds a potential value pick at the position.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 11-5 (.539)
Browns' Week 18 opponent: at Colts
Texans' biggest needs: OT, DT, CB, Edge, TE
Right tackle George Fant could receive offers from other teams in free agency, and the contracts of reserves Charlie Heck and Josh Jones also expire in March. Houston needs to acquire depth at the position from this draft -- even if the team re-signs Fant or another veteran in March.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, DT, WR, Edge
Week 18 opponent: vs. Rams
The Niners snapped up Sebastian Joseph-Day after he was released by the Chargers. He’ll join Kevin Givens and former first-rounder Javon Kinlaw in the free agent market this spring, though -- meaning the team might address the interior defensive line in April's draft.
Biggest needs: DT, OG, WR, CB, RB
Week 18 opponent: vs. Steelers
Justin Madubuike is making the most of his contract year, while Michael Pierce and Brent Urban are also scheduled for free agency. Travis Jones and Broderick Washington are a solid base upon which the Ravens could rebuild the defensive line, but Baltimore will need to bring in more young talent to bolster the group if the veterans do not return.
TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, LB, IOL, CB
Week 18 opponent: vs. Buccaneers
Adam Thielen has been Bryce Young's crutch during the QB's rookie season, and the veteran has two years remaining on his deal. DJ Chark is an impending free agent, though, and Terrace Marshall hasn't really contributed since early October. The Panthers need more than Thielen and Jonathan Mingo to give Young his best chance at progressing in 2024.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: DT, LB, Edge, OT, WR
Week 18 opponent: at Bengals
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returns for 2024, but Matthew Adams, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. are all free agents. Look for Cleveland to target second-level defenders in the middle of the draft, as a result.