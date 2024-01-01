Around the NFL

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2023 NFL season

Published: Jan 01, 2024 at 04:34 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – AFC North division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage

Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) – AFC West division title

Cleveland Browns (11-5) – playoff berth

Miami Dolphins (11-5) – playoff berth

BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) at Miami (11-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. BUF win

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BUF tie OR
  2. PIT loss or tie OR
  3. JAX loss or tie OR
  4. HOU-IND tie

HOUSTON TEXANS (9-7) at Indianapolis (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. HOU win + JAX loss or tie

Houston clinches playoff berth with:

  1. HOU win OR
  2. HOU tie + JAX loss + PIT loss or tie

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7) vs. Houston (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. IND win + JAX loss or tie OR
  2. IND tie + JAX loss

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

  1. IND win OR
  2. IND tie + PIT loss or tie

 ​

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (9-7) at Tennessee (5-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. JAX win OR
  2. JAX tie + IND-HOU tie

Jacksonville clinches playoff berth with:

  1. JAX tie + PIT loss or tie OR
  2. PIT loss + DEN loss or tie + HOU-IND doesn't end in tie

 ​

MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-5) vs. Buffalo (10-6); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Miami clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. MIA win or tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-7) at Baltimore (13-3); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PIT win + BUF loss OR
  2. PIT win + JAX loss or tie OR
  3. PIT win + HOU-IND tie OR
  4. PIT tie + JAX loss + HOU-IND doesn't end in tie OR
  5. JAX loss + DEN win + HOU-IND doesn't end in tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage

Detroit Lions (11-5) – NFC North division title     

Dallas Cowboys (11-5) – playoff berth

Los Angeles Rams (9-7) – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) – playoff berth

ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9) at New Orleans (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. ATL win + TB loss

DALLAS COWBOYS (11-5) at Washington (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. DAL win OR
  2. DAL tie + PHI tie OR
  3. PHI loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-8) vs. Chicago (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

  1. GB win OR
  2. GB tie + SEA loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  3. GB tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR
  4. GB tie + SEA tie + TB loss or tie OR
  5. MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR
  6. MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + NO loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-9) at Detroit (11-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Minnesota clinches playoff berth with:

  1. MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + TB loss OR
  2. MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + NO loss 

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) vs. Atlanta (7-9); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. NO win + TB loss or tie OR
  2. NO tie + TB loss

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NO win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
  2. NO tie + SEA loss + GB loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-5) at N.Y. Giants (5-11); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR
  2. PHI tie + DAL loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-8) at Arizona (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Seattle clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SEA win + GB loss or tie OR
  2. SEA tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie OR
  3. SEA tie + GB loss + NO loss or tie 

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-8) at Carolina (2-14); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. TB win OR
  2. TB tie + NO loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

  1. TB tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie

Related Content

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey suffered mild calf strain, will miss Week 18 vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a mild calf strain and will miss the regular-season finale against the Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday.
news

Lions coach Dan Campbell moving on from controversial Cowboys loss: 'I've got controlled fury'

Two days after his Lions lost to the Cowboys thanks in part to a controversial penalty on a two-point conversion, Dan Campbell is ready to move on to the Vikings in Week 18 and then the playoffs. 
news

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb has torn ACL, out for remainder of 2023 season

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph to start over healthy Kenny Pickett vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph will start over a healthy Kenny Pickett in Saturday's regular-season finale against Baltimore, head coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears fans, teammates praise QB Justin Fields after performance vs. Falcons: 'We all want Justin'

Bears QB Justin Fields played one of his best games in Sunday's win over Atlanta, and the performance had the crowd at Soldier Field chanting his name for him to be the franchise QB going forward. 
news

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed on Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's comments: 'Check the stats'

After some pre-game smack talk from Ja'Marr Chase, the Chiefs secondary surrendered fewer receiving yards than expected (-6) for the first time in the Bengals WR's five career games against K.C.
news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' loss to Saints: 'Doesn't matter who we played today ... we wouldn't have won the game'

After a loss that wiped out a shot to win the division with a week to spare, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said his team wouldn't have won no matter who they played based on their performance.
news

Jordan Love on Packers' Week 18 win-and-in scenario: 'Everyone remembers last year'

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in the exact situation that unfolded a year ago: Beat an eliminated division opponent at home in Week 18 to make the postseason tournament.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni following upset loss to Cardinals: We need to get issues 'fixed fast'

After the Philadelphia Eagles fell at home, 35-31, to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, a brutal outing that saw Philly lose control of the NFC East, Nick Sirianni knows they must figure out their issues quickly if they're to return to the Super Bowl.
news

NFL announces Week 18 schedule for 2023 season with Bills-Dolphins on 'Sunday Night Football'

The NFL on Sunday night announced its full Week 18 schedule for Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, and the regular season will come to a close in Miami. 