Rams clinch playoff spot following Seahawks' loss to Steelers

After a one-year hiatus, the Rams are back in the postseason.
Los Angeles clinched a wild-card playoff spot on Sunday following the Seattle Seahawks' 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Doing so was also made possible by the Rams' 26-25 victory over the New York Giants earlier in the day, the team's third straight win and sixth of its last seven.
Once an afterthought in the playoff formula, sitting at 3-6 after nine weeks, the Rams have transformed since their Week 10 bye into a team that should strike fear into any contender.
Matthew Stafford has been resurgent, a return to form sparked by Cooper Kupp's availability after missing the first month of the season and fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua's meteoric rise. Kyren Williams has delivered Los Angeles its first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018, and seven-time All-Pro Aaron Donald has brought along a defense that was shedding salary ahead of the season.
This marks the team's fifth playoff trip in seven years under Sean McVay.
The most recent of those ended in a Super Bowl LVI triumph during the 2021 season, something McVay and Co. have now taken a step closer to repeating two years later.