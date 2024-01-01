Rams clinch playoff spot following Seahawks' loss to Steelers

Once an afterthought in the playoff formula, sitting at 3-6 after nine weeks, the Rams have transformed since their Week 10 bye into a team that should strike fear into any contender.

Matthew Stafford has been resurgent, a return to form sparked by Cooper Kupp's availability after missing the first month of the season and fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua's meteoric rise. Kyren Williams has delivered Los Angeles its first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018, and seven-time All-Pro Aaron Donald has brought along a defense that was shedding salary ahead of the season.

This marks the team's fifth playoff trip in seven years under Sean McVay.