Browns clinch playoff berth for first time since 2020 after win over Jets

Three seasons and four 2023 starting quarterbacks later, the Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs.

The Browns clinched their first playoff berth since 2020 and just their third this century with Thursday's 37-20 win over the New York Jets.

"Pretty special night for this organization," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his postgame news conference. "Pretty special night for the fans out there. They were ready to roll from the jump. They were huge tonight. Huge all season. So appreciate that from our crowd. With us through it all.