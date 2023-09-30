Around the NFL

Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoes knee surgery, second surgery to be scheduled

Published: Sep 30, 2023 at 06:33 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery on Friday to repair ligament damage he suffered in a Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced on Saturday.

"Yesterday's surgery repaired damage to his medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament," the Browns said in a statement. "As expected, a second surgery will be scheduled to repair his anterior cruciate ligament in the coming months. Estimated recovery time from the surgeries indicate that Nick would be able to return to play at some point in the 2024 season."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sept. 23 that Chubb's MRI results revealed optimism regarding his knee injury and his prospects for a return in 2024.

Chubb previously tore the PCL, MCL and LCL in his left knee during his college career at Georgia. It's the same knee he injured in Week 2.

Jerome Ford operated as the lead back during the Browns' Week 3 win over the Titans with recently signed Kareem Hunt acting as backup.

Chubb's road to recovery will take some time but after one successful knee surgery, it's trending in a positive direction for the four-time Pro Bowl RB.

