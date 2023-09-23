Browns RB Nick Chubb's MRI reveals optimism on knee injury

In addition, Chubb did not dislocate his kneecap and the other ligaments appear intact, sources say. Doctors may also repair Chubb's knee using two separate surgeries, which would be common given the injury.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, like many on Monday night, immediately thought about Chubb's college injury in 2015 -- a dislocated kneecap, plus a torn PCL, MCL and LCL.

"Once we saw the replay and exactly what happened, just a lot of flashbacks to the previous one he had in college," Watson said on Sept. 18 after the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Except this injury doesn't appear to be as traumatic as the one Chubb endured at the University of Georgia.

To be sure, four-time Pro Bowler faces months of recovery. But being ready for next season is within the realm of possibility.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke for everyone when he called Chubb "a great football player, but an even better person," a refrain that echoed through the Cleveland locker room.

"We will support him every step along the way," Stefanski said this past week.

Cleveland will now rely on Jerome Ford as its starting RB, and he impressed quickly on Monday with 106 yards on 16 carries. The Browns also signed old friend Kareem Hunt, who will be active for Sunday's game against the Titans and serve as Ford's backup.