NFL+: The Insiders

Browns RB Nick Chubb's MRI reveals optimism on knee injury

Published: Sep 23, 2023 at 05:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

The season-ending knee injury that Browns running back Nick Chubb sustained on Monday night was so horrific that ESPN declined to show the replay. And online, early reports indicated a total dislocation, which could have been career-threatening.

Chubb's reality is far more optimistic, sources say, after a battery of tests throughout the week. While Chubb was placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season, the very real possibility exists that he can return to 100% health and play again.

Related Links

Sources say tests showed Chubb suffered a torn MCL, which will be surgically repaired next week. While his ACL did sustain some damage, it was not fully torn

There is still a chance, however, that Chubb must undergo full ACL reconstruction. If the surgeon examines the knee during surgery and determines there is enough damage done, a complete repair would be necessary. But going into the surgery, even with all the damage in the knee, it's not a given.

In addition, Chubb did not dislocate his kneecap and the other ligaments appear intact, sources say. Doctors may also repair Chubb's knee using two separate surgeries, which would be common given the injury.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, like many on Monday night, immediately thought about Chubb's college injury in 2015 -- a dislocated kneecap, plus a torn PCL, MCL and LCL.

"Once we saw the replay and exactly what happened, just a lot of flashbacks to the previous one he had in college," Watson said on Sept. 18 after the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Except this injury doesn't appear to be as traumatic as the one Chubb endured at the University of Georgia.

To be sure, four-time Pro Bowler faces months of recovery. But being ready for next season is within the realm of possibility.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke for everyone when he called Chubb "a great football player, but an even better person," a refrain that echoed through the Cleveland locker room.

"We will support him every step along the way," Stefanski said this past week.

Cleveland will now rely on Jerome Ford as its starting RB, and he impressed quickly on Monday with 106 yards on 16 carries. The Browns also signed old friend Kareem Hunt, who will be active for Sunday's game against the Titans and serve as Ford's backup.

"I think it's great," Hunt told reporters this week. "Jerome's very young. He's talented, got a lot of speed and he's made a big jump. He's just growing and getting better. So, I'm excited to see us paired together, how we can wear down defenses and break runs."

Related Content

news

Tom Brady's purchase of stake in Las Vegas Raiders not yet finalized

Tom Brady's purchase of the Las Vegas Raiders has not yet been finalized, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Could Brady actually return during the 2023 NFL season?
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers aims for potential playoff return after innovative surgery on torn Achilles

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is targeting an improbable playoff return from his torn Achilles after undergoing an innovative surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury in late August, is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday's edition of The Insiders on NFL+. 
news

Jaguars OC Press Taylor to debut as new full-time play-caller in 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that second-year OC Press Taylor will be the team's full-time offensive play-caller in 2023. 
news

Jets called about Rams QB Matthew Stafford trade before mega-trade for Aaron Rodgers

Before the Jets landed QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason, New York inquired with the Rams about possibly trading for QB Matthew Stafford, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Expect trade talks for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to resume

The Colts will open the 2023 NFL season with star running back Jonathan Taylor on the team's PUP list. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the situation in Indianapolis.