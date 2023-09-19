Browns RB Nick Chubb carted off field with knee injury vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb﻿, considered one of the premier backs in the league, suffered a grisly knee injury on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chubb was carted off the field and quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On a carry in the second quarter, Chubb was hit low by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and his left knee went inward. Chubb quickly grabbed his leg before he was attended to by medical staff and subsequently carted off. The play was gruesome enough in nature that no replay was shown on the telecast.

Steelers fans warmly chanted "Chubb" as the running back, who was visibly emotional, was transported off the field.

Chubb previously tore the PCL, MCL and LCL in his left knee during his college career at Georgia. It's the same knee he injured on Monday.

A model of consistent excellence, Chubb is a four-time Pro Bowler who's had four straight 1,000-yard seasons. The 27-year-old was well on his way to another stellar campaign, having rushed for 106 yards in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and having tallied 64 yards on 10 carries Monday.

Following Chubb's departure, running back Jerome Ford came in and caught a 3-yard touchdown pass.