Browns QB Deshaun Watson undergoes successful shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2024 season

It was perhaps Watson's greatest moment with the team since signing a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract with Cleveland in 2022.

In two years with the Browns, the QB has 2,217 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 59.8 completion percentage with an 8-4 record.

Five of those victories have come this season, helping propel the Browns to 7-3 -- good enough for the fifth seed in the AFC through Week 11.