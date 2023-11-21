Browns QB Deshaun Watson undergoes successful shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2024 season

Deshaun Watson underwent successful surgery on the displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder on Tuesday, the Browns announced.
Watson's rehab process is scheduled to begin on Friday, per the team, and he is expected to be fully recovered prior to the start of the 2024 season.
Although he sustained the injury in the first half of the Browns' Week 10 game against the Ravens, Watson stayed under center for the entirety of Cleveland's triumphant 33-31 comeback victory over Baltimore.
It was perhaps Watson's greatest moment with the team since signing a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract with Cleveland in 2022.
In two years with the Browns, the QB has 2,217 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 59.8 completion percentage with an 8-4 record.
Five of those victories have come this season, helping propel the Browns to 7-3 -- good enough for the fifth seed in the AFC through Week 11.
As Watson mends, Cleveland will continue its playoff push with fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who scored his first career win with a victory over the Steelers on Sunday.